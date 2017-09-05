At Last, Lisa Murkowski Is Acting Like The Independent Many Alaskans Wanted

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) flees reporters in July asking how she planned to vote on Obamacare repeal legislation. She stuck it to the president and her party leaders by helping to kill it. (Mark Wilson via Getty Images)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska ― At 74, Carroll Knutson has seen Alaska go through a lot of changes. She lived here before it was even a state. She remembers when most Alaskans were Democrats. She remembers when the oil industry came in ― and with it, lots of money ― and turned the Republican Party, her party, into “really crazy right-wing nuts.”

But if there’s been one constant, it’s that people here pride themselves on being fiercely independent. And for Knutson, who lives on a homestead near the tiny town of Soldotna, there’s one Alaskan in particular who’s been embodying that spirit lately: Lisa Murkowski.

“Out of 100 members in the Senate, she’s the only one that’s really wearing the balls right now,” said Knutson, in between bites of salmon at a 70-year-old’s birthday party in Anchorage that HuffPost crashed. “I don’t know if you can put that in your story.”

Murkowski caught everyone’s attention last month when she helped kill her party’s effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act. She was one of three Republicans ― Susan Collins of Maine and John McCain of Arizona were the others ― who voted with Democrats to sink a bill that would have gutted President Barack Obama’s signature health care law.

Most of the buzz about that vote centered on McCain, who returned to the Senate after a brain cancer diagnosis to cast a dramatic, last-minute vote against the bill. But it was Murkowski who stuck her neck out more than anyone.

For weeks, she and Collins resisted intense lobbying by their party to vote for various repeal bills. That was a particularly risky move for Murkowski, who, unlike Collins, represents a heavily Republican state. President Donald Trump lashed out at her on Twitter over her opposition, saying she’d “really let the Republicans, and our country, down.” Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke called her to warn that energy projects in her state were at risk if she didn’t vote to repeal the law. For good measure, two separate House Republicans criticized her, too.

And yet, Murkowski didn’t budge. She maintained that the repeal bills would be devastating for Alaskans. She was right; among other things, 25 percent of people in her state rely on Medicaid, a program the bills would have gutted. She also criticized the rushed, closed-door process GOP leaders used to bring the bills to the Senate floor. While Obamacare isn’t perfect, she’s argued, lawmakers need to take a more thorough approach to changing the law, one that includes public hearings and working with Democrats.

Her votes infuriated party officials in Alaska. But she was hailed as a hero by constituents who had been urging her for weeks to vote “no.” People hugged her at the airport when she flew back to Anchorage. They held a rally for her that included a plane flying above with a massive “Thank You” sign. They delivered roses to her office. In a Q&A with her summer interns that she posted on YouTube, she said her vote against repeal was the biggest difference she’s made in her roughly 15 years as a senator.

“The constant is remembering who you work for,” Murkowski told the kids. “I don’t work for the party. I don’t work for the president. I work for the people of Alaska. And sometimes that’s hard.”

“There are pressures that would allow you to forget that, that would put you in a place where it would just be easier if I just went along with what everybody else is doing,” she continued. “But if it doesn’t fit with who you represent, why are we here, if not to serve the people who sent us here?”

This is the Lisa Murkowski many Alaskans have long wanted to see.

Ever since 2010, when she pulled off a stunning re-election victory, the mixed-up coalition of people who helped her win that year have been hoping she’d get all mavericky. That was the year she unexpectedly lost the Republican primary to a tea party challenger. She responded by running as an independent, launching a write-in campaign featuring now-famous ads that carefully spelled out her name, M-U-R-K-O-W-S-K-I. Against the odds, and with no support from the Republican Party, she won, making her the first candidate to win in a write-in Senate campaign since South Carolina’s Strom Thurmond in 1954.