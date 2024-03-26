Last launch for powerful Delta IV Heavy rocket: Where to watch from Daytona, New Smyrna Beach

Delta IV Heavy, take a bow. From 2004 to 2024, it's been an amazing run. The final launch for United Launch Alliance's powerful rocket is later this week − and it's one you won't want to miss.

At 1:40 p.m. EST Thursday, March 28, 2024, the Delta IV Heavy rocket, which had been dubbed by ULA as "the most metal of rockets," will deliver NROL-70, a National Reconnaissance Office mission, to space from Space Launch Complex-37 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The mission marks the 389th and last flight of the Delta program, which dates back to 1960. ULA is replacing the retiring rocket with the next-generation Vulcan, which logged a successful maiden flight in January from Cape Canaveral.

Weather permitting, the Delta IV Heavy rocket launch should be visible in Volusia County when it lifts off.

Here's what we know about the very powerful rocket and best places to watch the launch.

What is Delta Heavy?

Delta Heavy refers to United Launch Alliance's Delta IV Heavy rocket. The ULA rocket made history for its transportation of the NASA Parker Solar Probe in 2018 and the first orbital test flight of the Orion crew capsule in 2014.

It was following the success of this flight that NASA’s Orion crew capsule flew on NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, successfully demonstrating an uncrewed mission around the moon in 2022. ULA assisted in this flight as well, as the organization designed the upper stage of the SLS rocket.

The Orion spacecraft is set to take Artemis II astronauts around the Moon in late 2025.

The Delta IV Heavy made its debut during a December 2004 demonstration flight from Launch Complex 37. At that time, it was the most powerful rocket launched from Cape Canaveral save the Saturn V and space shuttles.

Three years later, the inaugural Delta IV Heavy mission with a payload launched in November 2007 from Cape Canaveral, lifting a U.S. Air Force satellite designed to provide early warning of intercontinental ballistic missile launches.

Vulcan Centaur, ULA’s newest rocket, had a successful test flight in January of 2024. The Vulcan will replace the Delta family of rockets.

How big is Delta IV Heavy rocket? What’s the size and power of ULA Delta IV Heavy rocket?

The Delta IV Heavy rocket has three Delta IV core stages together. According to the ULA website, each rocket engine produces up to 702,000 lbs. of thrust. With this performance, one can see why ULA dubbed it "the most metal."

These engines are not small either. Just one engine weighs around 14,876 pounds and is 204 inches (17 feet) in length.

Powered by liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen, the Delta IV Heavy appears to "set itself on fire" just before liftoff as buoyant hydrogen gas, which is used to cool down the rocket before launch, ignites and burns off. The fiery start may look frightening, yet it's part of the process.

Rocket launch calendar for Florida

Below is more info about Florida rocket launches this month and suggestions on where to watch them.

Here's what we know about the rocket launch missions, mentioned in FLORIDA TODAY's rocket launch calendar for the month, which is updated frequently. (Check that link often for rocket launch times and dates because they are routinely subject to change for a variety of reasons.)

Thursday, March 28: ULA Delta IV Heavy final launch

The Delta IV Heavy rocket will lift off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, with a classified payload on the NROL-70 national security mission, conducted in tandem with the National Reconnaissance Office and the Space Force’s Space Systems Command. The massive rocket launches the NRO's heaviest satellites. The missions that Delta IV Heavy carried were not all related to science; many were for navigation and U.S. security. Delta IV transported mostly NRO, US Air Force, and US Space Force payloads, getting them safely to their orbit or destination.

Mission: United Launch Alliance's last Delta IV Heavy triple-core rocket will launch on the NROL-70 national security mission.

Launch: 1:40 p.m. EST Thursday, March 28

Location: Launch Complex 37 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Local sonic boom: No

Booster landing: None

How to watch ULA Delta Heavy rocket launch from Florida online

Watching a rocket launch or waiting for that launch window while at the beach is a pretty Florida thing to do.

In Volusia County, immediately north of Brevard County — home to Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station — you can get a great view of a SpaceX, NASA or United Launch Alliance rocket launch.

The best views to watch a rocket launch from here is along the beach. Look due south. Readers have also mentioned seeing a rocket launch from New Smyrna Beach, Daytona Beach and Ormond Beach. Here are some recommended spots:

• South New Smyrna Beach (Canaveral National Seashore), there may be parking costs. New Smyrna Beach features 17 miles of white sandy beaches. An electic and quaint beach town, despite its reputation as the "Shark Bite Capital of the World," New Smyrna Beach has always been a haven for surfers who come for the waves.

Dinner and a launch: Perfect for a SpaceX or NASA rocket launch, best waterfront restaurants in Volusia County

• Mary McLeod Bethune Beach Park, 6656 S. Atlantic Ave., New Smyrna Beach. Bethune Beach, which is 3.5 miles south of New Smyrna Beach and one mile north of the Apollo Beach entrance to Canaveral National Seashore Park, has restrooms, picnic pavilions, showers and nearly 800 feet of beachfront sidewalk, according to Volusia County's site. The nearby riverside park area is across South Atlantic Avenue with tennis courts, pickle ball courts, basketball and volleyball courts, playground, fishing pier and restrooms. The river by the park can be a great viewing spot for manatees, dolphins and pelicans.

• Apollo Beach at Canaveral National Seashore (south of New Smyrna Beach). Canaveral National Seashore runs along Florida's East Coast in Volusia County and Brevard County. To access Apollo Beach, take Interstate 95 to exit 249, then travel east until it turns into State Road A1A. Follow SR A1A south to the park entrance.

• Oak Hill riverfront is the southernmost city in South Volusia County.

• Sunrise Park, 275 River Road, Oak Hill

• Goodrich's Seafood and Oyster House back deck, 253 River Road, Oak Hill

• Seminole Rest national historic site, 211 River Road, Oak Hill

• Riverbreeze Park, 250 H.H. Burch Road, Oak Hill

• Mary Dewees Park, 178 N. Gaines St., Oak Hill. Facilities include a rental building,playground, baseball field, basketball courts, tennis courts, outdoorrestrooms, pavilions, picnic areas and grills.

• Nancy Cummings Park, 232 Cummings St., Oak Hill. Facilities include playground, baseball field, basketball courts, outdoor pavilion and restrooms.

• Jimmie Vann Sunrise Park, 275 River Road, Oak Hill. This location has about 350 feet of beautifully restored shoreline, according to the city of Oak Hill online. Facilities include pavilion, picnic tables and kayak launching facilities.

• A.C. Delbert Dewees Municipal Pier, 243 River Road, Oak Hill. Facilities include a520-foot observation pier with two covered decks and seating, the city of Oak Hill site states.

• Bird Observation Pier on River Road across from A.C. Delbert Municipal Pier (see above). Facilities include a 100-foot observation pier.

