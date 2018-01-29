Last Jedi star worried Phasma won't return to Star Wars

From Digital Spy

Gwendoline Christie fears her Star Wars character Captain Phasma (and her fabulous chromium suit) won't return in Episode 9.

The character – who, let's be honest, didn't do anything of any great note in either The Force Awakens or The Last Jedi – appeared to meet a fiery fate at the end of the latest film, following a duel with Finn.

Speaking to The Times, Christie said: "In truth, I don't know. And that scares and upsets me because I really want to see this character explored. I'm actually very invested in the character now.

"And that's genuine. That's not just chat. It has opened up a chain of stories and events in my mind about who Phasma is."

Christie also stars as Brienne of Tarth, who lives to serve in Game of Thrones – though she gets a lot more screen time in her HBO role...

Late last year, The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson explained why Phasma didn't feature all that much in his film.

"I mean, as you can see, man, we had a really full movie already," he explained. "We had a big, big movie with a lot of characters we were trying to serve, and the God's honest truth is, every character had to find their natural place.

"Phasma supports Finn's storyline, obviously... and until she shows up to fight him at the end, look through the story that we have, there's just not a lot of space to go into a big Phasma storyline in it."

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in cinemas now. Pre-order the DVD or Blu-ray here.

