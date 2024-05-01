When is the last day of school? The end of the year is almost here for the Nashville area

Spring break has come and gone, and so has April, which means the school year will come to an end sooner than we realize.

Metro Nashville Public Schools and Williamson County schools have mere weeks left until school is out for summer. But there's still plenty of events, exams, graduation and more before the school year comes to a close for students.

Here's a look at when the school year ends for the two school districts and some other important dates to keep in mind as the school year dwindles down.

When is the last day of school?

The last day of school for Metro Nashville Public Schools and Williamson County schools is May 23.

When is graduation for Nashville high schools?

Here's where and when all of the graduations for Metro Nashville high schools.

The Academy at Hickory Hollow, May 15, 12 p.m., Cohn School Auditorium

The Academy at Old Cockrill: May 16, 10 a.m., Cohn School Auditorium

The Academy at Opry Mills: May 15, 9 a.m., Opry Mills Mall

Antioch High School: May 18, 2 p.m., Municipal Auditorium

Bass Adult High School: May 22, 2 p.m., Bass Learning Center

Big Picture High School: May 21, 2 p.m., Cohn School Auditorium

Cane Ridge High School: May 17, 6 p.m., Municipal Auditorium

Cora Howe School: May 17, 10 a.m., Cora Howe School

Early College High School: May 17, 6 p.m., Cohn School Auditorium

East Nashville Magnet High School: May 20, 2 p.m., Municipal Auditorium

Glencliff High School: May 19, 6 p.m., Municipal Auditorium

Harris-Hillman School: May 15, 11 a.m., Harris-Hillman School

Hillsboro High School: May 22, 6 p.m., Lipscomb University, Allen Arena

Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet High School: May 21, 2 p.m., Municipal Auditorium

Hunters Lane High School: May 18, 10 a.m., Municipal Auditorium

James Lawson High School: May 21, 6 p.m., Municipal Auditorium

Maplewood High School: May 19, 2 p.m., Municipal Auditorium

Martin Luther King Jr. Academic Magnet High School: May 21, 6 p.m., Lipscomb University, Allen Arena

McGavock High School: May 18, 6 p.m., Municipal Auditorium

Nashville School of the Arts: May 20, 7 p.m., Grand Ole Opry House

John Overton High School: May 20, 6 p.m., Municipal Auditorium

Pearl-Cohn High School: May 22, 2 p.m., Municipal Auditorium

Stratford STEM Magnet High School: May 22, 6 p.m., Municipal Auditorium

MNPS Virtual School: May 16, 2 p.m., Cohn School Auditorium

Whites Creek High School: May 20, 6 p.m., Lipscomb University, Allen Arena

Williamson County high school graduation dates

Here's when Williamson County high schools will hold graduation.

Brentwood High School: Saturday, May 25 at 1 p.m., Lipscomb University Allen Arena

Centennial High School: Thursday, May 23 at 7 p.m., football stadium

Fairview High School: Friday, May 24 at 7 p.m., football stadium

Franklin High School: Thursday, May 23 at 7 p.m., football stadium

Independence High School: Thursday, May 23 at 7 p.m., football stadium

Nolensville High School: Friday, May 24 at 7 p.m., football stadium

Page High School: Friday, May 24 at 7 p.m., football stadium

Ravenwood High School: Saturday, May 25 at 10 a.m., Belmont University Curb Center

Renaissance High: Friday, May 24 at 5 p.m., 4th Avenue Church of Christ

Summit High School: Friday, May 24 at 7 p.m., football stadium

Vanguard Virtual High School: Thursday, May 23 at 7 p.m., Summit High Auditorium

