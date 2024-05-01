When is the last day of school? The end of the year is almost here for the Nashville area
Spring break has come and gone, and so has April, which means the school year will come to an end sooner than we realize.
Metro Nashville Public Schools and Williamson County schools have mere weeks left until school is out for summer. But there's still plenty of events, exams, graduation and more before the school year comes to a close for students.
Here's a look at when the school year ends for the two school districts and some other important dates to keep in mind as the school year dwindles down.
When is the last day of school?
The last day of school for Metro Nashville Public Schools and Williamson County schools is May 23.
When is graduation for Nashville high schools?
Here's where and when all of the graduations for Metro Nashville high schools.
The Academy at Hickory Hollow, May 15, 12 p.m., Cohn School Auditorium
The Academy at Old Cockrill: May 16, 10 a.m., Cohn School Auditorium
The Academy at Opry Mills: May 15, 9 a.m., Opry Mills Mall
Antioch High School: May 18, 2 p.m., Municipal Auditorium
Bass Adult High School: May 22, 2 p.m., Bass Learning Center
Big Picture High School: May 21, 2 p.m., Cohn School Auditorium
Cane Ridge High School: May 17, 6 p.m., Municipal Auditorium
Cora Howe School: May 17, 10 a.m., Cora Howe School
Early College High School: May 17, 6 p.m., Cohn School Auditorium
East Nashville Magnet High School: May 20, 2 p.m., Municipal Auditorium
Glencliff High School: May 19, 6 p.m., Municipal Auditorium
Harris-Hillman School: May 15, 11 a.m., Harris-Hillman School
Hillsboro High School: May 22, 6 p.m., Lipscomb University, Allen Arena
Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet High School: May 21, 2 p.m., Municipal Auditorium
Hunters Lane High School: May 18, 10 a.m., Municipal Auditorium
James Lawson High School: May 21, 6 p.m., Municipal Auditorium
Maplewood High School: May 19, 2 p.m., Municipal Auditorium
Martin Luther King Jr. Academic Magnet High School: May 21, 6 p.m., Lipscomb University, Allen Arena
McGavock High School: May 18, 6 p.m., Municipal Auditorium
Nashville School of the Arts: May 20, 7 p.m., Grand Ole Opry House
John Overton High School: May 20, 6 p.m., Municipal Auditorium
Pearl-Cohn High School: May 22, 2 p.m., Municipal Auditorium
Stratford STEM Magnet High School: May 22, 6 p.m., Municipal Auditorium
MNPS Virtual School: May 16, 2 p.m., Cohn School Auditorium
Whites Creek High School: May 20, 6 p.m., Lipscomb University, Allen Arena
Williamson County high school graduation dates
Here's when Williamson County high schools will hold graduation.
Brentwood High School: Saturday, May 25 at 1 p.m., Lipscomb University Allen Arena
Centennial High School: Thursday, May 23 at 7 p.m., football stadium
Fairview High School: Friday, May 24 at 7 p.m., football stadium
Franklin High School: Thursday, May 23 at 7 p.m., football stadium
Independence High School: Thursday, May 23 at 7 p.m., football stadium
Nolensville High School: Friday, May 24 at 7 p.m., football stadium
Page High School: Friday, May 24 at 7 p.m., football stadium
Ravenwood High School: Saturday, May 25 at 10 a.m., Belmont University Curb Center
Renaissance High: Friday, May 24 at 5 p.m., 4th Avenue Church of Christ
Summit High School: Friday, May 24 at 7 p.m., football stadium
Vanguard Virtual High School: Thursday, May 23 at 7 p.m., Summit High Auditorium
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: When is the last day of school in Nashville? That and graduation dates