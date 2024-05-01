When is the last day of school? The end of the year is almost here for the Nashville area

Spring break has come and gone, and so has April, which means the school year will come to an end sooner than we realize.

Metro Nashville Public Schools and Williamson County schools have mere weeks left until school is out for summer. But there's still plenty of events, exams, graduation and more before the school year comes to a close for students.

Here's a look at when the school year ends for the two school districts and some other important dates to keep in mind as the school year dwindles down.

When is the last day of school?

The last day of school for Metro Nashville Public Schools and Williamson County schools is May 23.

When is graduation for Nashville high schools?

Here's where and when all of the graduations for Metro Nashville high schools.

  • The Academy at Hickory Hollow, May 15, 12 p.m., Cohn School Auditorium

  • The Academy at Old Cockrill: May 16, 10 a.m., Cohn School Auditorium

  • The Academy at Opry Mills: May 15, 9 a.m., Opry Mills Mall

  • Antioch High School: May 18, 2 p.m., Municipal Auditorium

  • Bass Adult High School: May 22, 2 p.m., Bass Learning Center

  • Big Picture High School: May 21, 2 p.m., Cohn School Auditorium

  • Cane Ridge High School: May 17, 6 p.m., Municipal Auditorium

  • Cora Howe School: May 17, 10 a.m., Cora Howe School

  • Early College High School: May 17, 6 p.m., Cohn School Auditorium

  • East Nashville Magnet High School: May 20, 2 p.m., Municipal Auditorium

  • Glencliff High School: May 19, 6 p.m., Municipal Auditorium

  • Harris-Hillman School: May 15, 11 a.m., Harris-Hillman School

  • Hillsboro High School: May 22, 6 p.m., Lipscomb University, Allen Arena

  • Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet High School: May 21, 2 p.m., Municipal Auditorium

  • Hunters Lane High School: May 18, 10 a.m., Municipal Auditorium

  • James Lawson High School: May 21, 6 p.m., Municipal Auditorium

  • Maplewood High School: May 19, 2 p.m., Municipal Auditorium

  • Martin Luther King Jr. Academic Magnet High School: May 21, 6 p.m., Lipscomb University, Allen Arena

  • McGavock High School: May 18, 6 p.m., Municipal Auditorium

  • Nashville School of the Arts: May 20, 7 p.m., Grand Ole Opry House

  • John Overton High School: May 20, 6 p.m., Municipal Auditorium

  • Pearl-Cohn High School: May 22, 2 p.m., Municipal Auditorium

  • Stratford STEM Magnet High School: May 22, 6 p.m., Municipal Auditorium

  • MNPS Virtual School: May 16, 2 p.m., Cohn School Auditorium

  • Whites Creek High School: May 20, 6 p.m., Lipscomb University, Allen Arena

Williamson County high school graduation dates

Here's when Williamson County high schools will hold graduation.

  • Brentwood High School: Saturday, May 25 at 1 p.m., Lipscomb University Allen Arena

  • Centennial High School: Thursday, May 23 at 7 p.m., football stadium

  • Fairview High School: Friday, May 24 at 7 p.m., football stadium

  • Franklin High School: Thursday, May 23 at 7 p.m., football stadium

  • Independence High School: Thursday, May 23 at 7 p.m., football stadium

  • Nolensville High School: Friday, May 24 at 7 p.m., football stadium

  • Page High School: Friday, May 24 at 7 p.m., football stadium

  • Ravenwood High School: Saturday, May 25 at 10 a.m., Belmont University Curb Center

  • Renaissance High: Friday, May 24 at 5 p.m., 4th Avenue Church of Christ

  • Summit High School: Friday, May 24 at 7 p.m., football stadium

  • Vanguard Virtual High School: Thursday, May 23 at 7 p.m., Summit High Auditorium

