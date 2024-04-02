Last dance: Z.B. Falcons celebrates final Dyngus Day before closing building at end of May

The largest Dyngus Day crowd in years showed up Monday for the last Dyngus Day celebration at Z.B. Falcons in South Bend after 50 years in the current building. The club will close the building at the end of May.

SOUTH BEND — Dyngus Day and Solidarity Day around the city started early. Sausage was cooking, eggs were boiled and the beer was chilled.

Politics was the talk of the day at the Solidarity Day at the Elks Lodge 298 on Western Avenue. The large crowd was excited about getting out the vote and supporting candidates.

The St. Joseph County Republicans kicked off the day with a small buffet at Hoosiers Conservative Voices offices on Edison Road.

The biggest party was on Western Avenue at Zygmunt Balicki Falcons, Nest 80. It is better known as Z.B. Falcons.

The club formed in October 1897 and now it is in its final weeks before closing its doors on Western Avenue. The board of directors is planning to close at the end of May.

What better way to remember a westside tradition than a huge Dyngus Day celebration? By mid-afternoon Monday, the dance floor was rocking and the beer was flowing. Front door security said it was the biggest crowd in years.

Lines were long and people were happy to go there for one last visit and a polka.

Revelers take to the dance floor during a polka. Monday marked the last Dyngus Day celebration at Z.B. Falcons in South Bend after 50 years in the current building. The club will close the building at the end of May.

Attendees were saddened to hear about the closing. John Campbell said he always came to Z.B.’s for Dyngus. “The closing is too bad. It is the loss of another part of the westside. PNA closed and now this. We are losing a large part of the identity of the area. It is very complex; we always want it to be here.”

Jeff Chase said he was sorry to hear of the closing. “It is such a big piece of the tradition. We always had a good time here. “

Susan Dorbins was surprised that it was closing. “It has been here so long. Look at this crowd, it is hard to believe that they couldn’t keep it. Fish fries and chicken dinners were both big.”

Bob Kuzmicz, chairman of the board of directors of Z.B. Falcons, was in the kitchen Monday afternoon getting sausage and pierogies served. He said he knew Monday would be very busy. “Last year, we sold 1,300 dinners.”

On Friday, Kuzmicz talked about the closing and the reasons. “It was very difficult. It is about diminished numbers — fewer members and fewer bookings.”

There are about 60 active members. The social membership is larger but those people are not voting members.

Club Vice President Kenny Staszewski and Chairman of the Board Bob Kuzmicz worked the kitchen to prepare for Z.B. Falcons' Dyngus Day celebration. Monday marked the last Dyngus Day celebration at the South Bend club. The building will close at the end of May.

Active members must maintain an insurance policy or an annuity. At one time, the club had gymnastics for children and adults. Traditional dance instructions and club dances were on the monthly schedule. Later there were bowling, golf and darts leagues.

He said while the club is approaching 130 years, the current building is more than 50 years old. “It is a pole barn design with 22 foot ceilings, and repairs are needed. It is expensive to heat and cool.”

Wedding receptions filled the calendar with 250 to 300 attending. “We don’t have that anymore. We’re lucky if there are 150 people, and sometimes the families want to bring in different food, not use our kitchen,” Kusmicz said. “For a chicken dinner, we can sell 300 dinners but that isn’t enough.”

It was a tough decision to make to close the building on May 31. “We will have Dyngus Day, a wedding, bowling banquets and two chicken dinners,” Kusmicz said.

The club will continue but without a building. Kusmicz said members will meet and vote again and the main office of Polish Falcons of America in Pennsylvania will need to approve. The sale will include the building and two acres to the north. “We have had several people looking,” he said.

No decisions have been made on what is next after the sale.

Kenny Staszewski, vice president, was working in the kitchen last week, preparing for the Friday evening fish fry and upcoming Dyngus. He and Kuzmicz have been members of Falcons for decades. “I saw this coming 30 years ago," Staszewski said. "The old members die and the next generation doesn’t join. It's happening everywhere.”

Active member numbers were around 700 or more at one time.

Kusmicz said letters about the January vote were sent out all over the country. “Members over the years bought small policies for children. Those children now live in California and New York.”

Those people aren't likely to come back for a vote.

Both men are sad that the ZB era will end. Yet there was time for one more kielbasa in honor of all the good times.

