Last cups of joe: The Perk Downtown announces closure

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Over the past sixteen years, Don Heaberlin and his wife have witnessed the change that has come to downtown Colorado Springs, surviving the pandemic and a fire along with the regular nuances of running a local coffee shop. Earlier this week, they announced the closure of The Perk Downtown on social media, bidding their final farewell to the southern Colorado community.

A love for coffee came early on, helping Heaberlin succeed in his studies and fulfill his dream of becoming a local business owner.

“I went to engineering school here at UCCS and I started studying and it seemed like we always had a cup of coffee and I kind of got addicted to it in engineering school,” Heaberlin said. “But I’ve always wanted to start my own coffee place, not a franchise, and just stamp it with community and friendship.”

Over the years, customers of all ages have stepped foot inside, placing food or drink orders before finding open seats to enjoy their cravings. Running this local business has provided Heaberlin with the opportunity to experience the highs and lows that inevitably come over time.

“Challenging and rewarding,” Heaberlin exclaimed. “Any entrepreneur can tell you keeping these places open is really hard at times, but then other times it’s really rewarding. You’ll see somebody have a great time here or compliment you on your coffee, which we roast, so we even take that compliment another way.”

The bond formed over coffee is one that these employees feel day in and day out, as they’ve found a second family within the workplace.

“I feel like all of my coworkers are like my sisters, are like my brothers, so it’s just really nice,” said Emily Beaman, a barista at The Perk Downtown. “It’s fun to come to work, I don’t have like a bad feeling when I come into work, so it’s really wonderful.”

However, coming out of the pandemic has presented challenges for the business, ultimately impacting the future of this downtown gem.

“After COVID, we should have closed then, but we thought everything would go back to normal and it didn’t, it was a new normal,” Heaberlin said. “If I was younger, I would have looked at the problem and said, ‘we can beat that.’ But as you get older, you’re like, I don’t necessarily have the energy or the drive.”

The closure of the business marks the beginning of the next chapter: retirement for Heaberlin and his wife. They have many family members in town and look forward to spending their time experiencing the major milestones in their loved ones’ lives.

“All of our family is here in the town, including my mom and dad still,” Heaberlin explained. We’ve got three grandkids. There are nights when I’ll go down and fix this at The Perk, or go watch your granddaughter in gymnastics, it’s like not even close.”

Businesses like this one add charm to downtown Colorado Springs, as family-run restaurants and stores leave a lasting mark on the community. Evidently, supporting these spots is an investment in the area’s future, as it supports the local economy.

“We like to remind folks that when you shop or dine local, $0.70 on the dollar stays right in the community,” said Susan Edmondson, President and CEO of Downtown Partnership. “Right, it’s supporting your neighbors, and that profit, if you will, is generating good things in our community.”

The decision to close is a difficult one, as Heaberlin feels the impact on his employees, who have turned into family over the years.

“I’m writing them all reference letters and then [making] personal calls,” Heaberlin said. We got GoFundMe and I’ll help them apply for unemployment. That’s the best I can do, but they deserve that, they deserve so much more. They’re just wonderful people, that’s why I’m successful for as long as it’s [been], it’s the people doing the work.”

Since the announcement, he has created a GoFundMe page in hopes community members will help support this next chapter for his staff.

“We got less than a two-week notice that this place would be closing,” Beaman said. “So, some of my coworkers are just really nervous that they’re not able to pay rent. They’re not going to get their car payment done, they’re not going to get stuff figured out, so that’s just kind of a nice safety blanket we have.”

The last day will be May 26, so there is still time for one last cup of joe.

