Last co-defendant arrested faces up to 16 years for role in Gary gas station killing: plea

The last co-defendant arrested now faces up to 16 years after he signed a plea deal March 5 for his role in an Aug. 22, 2020 Gary gas station fight with friends that spiraled into a deadly shooting.

Roy C. Akins, now 21, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony. His plea was filed Friday and a sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 11.

In the plea, Akins admits shooting at Rayvon Harris, 29, of Gary, wounding him in the leg. Akins was 17 at the time. Court records show he was arrested May 8.

The triggerman who killed Harris, Courtney Moss, got 65 years in July 2022.

Two other co-defendants, Myles S. Thomas was sentenced to 10 years in August 2022 after pleading guilty to aggravated battery; while Willie Jones, Jr., who threw the first punch at Harris, got four years in September 2022 after a plea for battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Another woman, Alexis Miller, who unwittingly hung out and gave a ride to Jones and his friends, including from the gas station, pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal. She was sentenced to one year of probation in March 2023, records show.

Police were called around 3 a.m. Aug. 22, 2020, to the Save Gas Station, 4500 Broadway Ave., in Gary.

Harris was found shot dead inside, wearing a backpack, still holding money in his hand, the affidavit states. Police recovered Harris’ $12,000 in cash, marijuana and a scale.

Court records indicated the shooting spiraled from a fight. Harris and Thomas looked like they were going to fight, before Jones went up and punched Harris, the affidavit alleges.

Jones said he was grabbing a drink from the back as he heard Harris be “really disrespectful” and “use profanity” with Moss and two other friends, so he joined the fight, charges allege.

