Last chance to be heard on potential toll increase to State Route 520 bridge

Through May 1, the Washington State Transporation Commission is gathering public opinion on proposed toll increases to the State Route 520 bridge to meet financial and legal obligations.

The public can voice their opinion by completing the survey on their website.

On the table are two options to consider.

Option A:

Under this approach, tolls would increase 10 percent across the board for all times of the day and days of the week, including weekends, rounded to the nearest nickel.

The toll rate adjustment would range from an increase of $0.15 to $0.45, depending on the time of day/day of the week.

Option B:

Under this approach, tolls would increase by an average of 10% for the entire week, rounded to the nearest nickel.

There would be fewer rate variations throughout the week, resulting in six different prices instead of the existing eight.

The toll rate adjustment would range from a decrease of $0.10 to an increase of $0.70, depending on the time of day and day of the week.

The commissioners will decide on the final toll rate on Wednesday, May 15. The public can then attend the virtual hearing on July 10, when the final proposal will be decided. Written comments can be submitted through June 30 at transc@wstc.wa.gov or by mail to: P.O. Box 47308, Olympia, WA 98504-7308.

Approved changes will go into effect in mid-August.



