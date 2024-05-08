Last call to register for federal disaster assistance from August 2023 Michigan storms

Today is the last day to apply for federal disaster assistance for damages incurred by the severe storms that hit central and southeast Michigan on Aug. 24-26, 2023.

The storms brought strong winds, tornadoes and flooding across the region, damaging homes and businesses in Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland and Wayne counties, but the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) may provide grants or loans for temporary housing, home repairs or other disaster-related needs to those affected by the storms.

How to apply for federal disaster assistance

To apply, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA App or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. FEMA has multilingual operators are available.

The registration period ends at 11:59 p.m., Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

For more information, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4757.

