Last Arrowhead Auto Auction May 4

There’s one last chance to support Arrowhead Ranch through its annual auto auction.

The final Arrowhead Youth and Family Services will be held on Saturday, May 4. Auto auction registration starts at 8:30 a.m. in the William E. Nelson Auto Shop and the auction starts at 10 a.m. Photo identification is required for purchases at the auto auction. Payments can be made by debit card, credit card, cash or personal check. Titles will be released with cash payment, debit cards or credit cards and there will be a 10-day hold on checks. Auctioneers and clerks are donating their services. Arrowhead is located at 12200 104th Street in Coal Valley. From the Quad Cities, take Interstate 74 to U.S. 6, then to U.S. 150, to W. 3rd Street, then two miles south to Arrowhead

Contact Jennifer Kelly at Arrowhead, jkelly@arrowheadyouth.org with questions about vehicle purchases.

Arrowhead’s mission has been to motivate youth-at-risk to become productive and responsible people through quality counseling, education and social services to youth and their families. Over the past 78 years, Arrowhead has had a reputation as a successful residential treatment facility, helping hundreds of youths and their families over the years. Arrowhead was founded in 1945 and is a private, non-profit treatment facility serving at-risk youth aged 12-21. Arrowhead offers a home and training for youth who need help and is located in a rural setting just south of Coal Valley, Illinois at 12200 104th Street. From the Quad Cities, take Interstate 74 to U.S. 6, then to U.S. 150, to W. Third Street, then two miles south to Arrowhead

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.