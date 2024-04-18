Last of 4 Yazoo County inmates captured weeks after escape from jail. What we know

The Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday via a social media post that Glen Bassett, the last of four Yazoo County jail escapees, was captured.

A time or location of when deputies caught Bassett was not provided in the post.

The three other inmates — Marlon Willis, Marcus Green and Deliuwon Stowers — who escaped the Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility on March 25 were all caught on the same day they escaped.

On March 25, the sheriff’s office announced via a social media post that deputies were driving up to the county jail at approximately 11:38 a.m. on Sunday when they noticed an inmate running back into the facility inside the fence.

The deputies informed the correctional officers of what they saw when they entered the jail.

Correctional officers then conducted a headcount and noticed five inmates were missing.

One of the five was caught at the time of the incident.

Authorities caught Willis in Silver City, Green in Yazoo County, and Stowers in Yazoo City.

