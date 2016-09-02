The Last 100 Days: Obama in China edition

Ever since the administration of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, presidents have been judged on the successes they notch during their first 100 days. Now, as Barack Obama prepares to end his historic turn on the political stage, Yahoo News is launching The Last 100 Days, a look at what Obama achieved during his consequential presidency, how he navigates the struggles of his final months in office and what lies ahead for him after eight years filled with firsts. And we will look at how the country bids farewell to its first African-American president.

It’s not a literal 100 days — Obama leaves office in late January 2017.

And it won’t all be about policy. As Obama himself is fond of noting, he also spent his two terms as father to daughters Malia and Sasha and husband to first lady Michelle Obama. And even without much input from the White House, the cultural landscape shifted dramatically over his two terms on issues such as gay rights.

And then there’s the way the president sees the presidency — not just his tumultuous years at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, but also the institution and its relationships (for better or worse) with other branches of government and with the news media.

In this fourth installment, we look at Obama’s final trip to China and take stock of his efforts to improve relations with that rising Asian power.

Barack Obama embarked this week on his 11th and final presidential trip to Asia, a voyage that could be his last serious shot at shaping America’s complex ties with China before he cedes what is arguably the world’s most important bilateral state relationship to his successor.

Obama’s legacy in Asia remains an open question. Aides say he made progress in the decades-long, bipartisan effort to realign American power in response to China’s military and economic rise.

Republicans have backed some of his approaches: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has praised Obama’s historic opening to Myanmar, while Sen. John McCain has supported the administration’s quest for closer ties with Vietnam.

Still, the president has suffered obvious setbacks: North Korea’s nuclear weapons stockpile is larger and its ballistic missile program is further along than when he took office. And U.S. officials have privately blamed Chinese hackers for a massive theft of government personnel files in 2014.

There have been promising openings, such as growing cooperation between Washington and Beijing on fighting climate change and containing the 2014 Ebola outbreak in West Africa. But like his two immediate predecessors, Obama has had mixed results trying to convince Beijing to play by international rules largely drafted by the West.

Obama’s “theory of the case is that there are ways in which China presents a serious competitive threat to American security and economic interests in Asia. There’s also a broad recognition that we need to work with China to address both regional challenges as well as global ones,” Evan Medeiros, who served as the top Asia official on Obama’s national security council, told Yahoo News. “The question is what is the right balance that serves U.S. interests?”

Obama visit comes as the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal — his boldest attempt to reassure China’s nervous neighbors while affirming U.S. leadership in the Pacific Rim — seems destined for failure, at least during his presidency. The 12-state pact shows no sign of advancing towards congressional approval, and both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton publicly oppose it.

The conflicts and contradictions of the Sino-U.S. relationship may be on display Saturday, when Obama holds talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a G-20 summit in the eastern coastal city of Hangzhou, just south of Shanghai. The leaders will take stock of the past eight years and explore what they can still achieve in the American president’s waning months in office.

“This is going to be the last occasion of this sort for the president to spend several hours with his Chinese counterpart and to review the state of U.S.-China relations and to try to see where we can make progress, and working together on areas of common interest or bridging some of the differences that have been characteristic of the relationship,” deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes told reporters in a briefing at the White House on Monday.