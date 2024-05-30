Laser shone into bird box disturbs peregrine nest

The laser incident was caught on the nest's webcam [Norfolk Police]

A laser beamed into a bird box has disturbed nesting peregrine falcons.

The incident at St Peter and St Paul's church in Cromer, Norfolk, caused the female peregrine to leave her nest and chick "for a considerable amount of time", police said.

"Thankfully she did return many hours later", they added, with the chick appearing "none the worse gratefully".

Officers want anyone with information about what happened on the evening of 25 May to get in touch.

The laser caused the female peregrine to leave the nest and her chick [Norfolk Police]

"It is a criminal offence to disturb any nesting bird," Norfolk Police said, adding that peregrines were "listed on Schedule 1 of the Wildlife and Countryside Act".

Every year the birds nest at the church, attracting thousands of visitors.

The female laid her first egg of the season in March, eight days earlier than last year.

The nesting box was first set up in 2018.

