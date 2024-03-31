LASD seeking public help to locate at-risk missing man

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing at-risk man.

Authorities say 24-year-old William Austin Studeman hasn’t been in contact with his family since March 26.

Studeman is described as 6 feet 1 inches tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. The 24-year-old has a full beard, and a full sleeve tattoo on his right arm. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, tan cargo pants, and brown boots.

Studeman is known to drive a 2008 silver 4-door Chrysler 300, with California license plate number 8GDE151.

Authorities say Studeman suffers from a mental disorder and his family is extremely concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.



If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-8477

