LASD searching for man accused of attacking Metro bus driver
The victim told authorities the suspect used brass knuckles that had a knife attached to them, the sheriff's department said.
Royce Freeman is now the most experienced running back on the Cowboys’ roster after Tony Pollard’s departure.
What do the Bills, Bengals, Packers, Rams and 49ers have in common? They are all contenders with 10 plus picks in this year's draft. Rotogrinders' Jordan Vanek joins Matt Harmon for the latest installment of our 'Teams that will shape the Draft' series to look at how each contender can maximize their plethora of picks next week.
After a surge in kids' ER visits for accidental melatonin ingestion, makers of the sleep supplements are being asked to use child-deterrent packaging.
Kelce is no stranger to entertaining large crowds.
Set time limits, buy your kid a "dumb phone": What parents can do to limit their children's social media use.
On Tuesday, the second day of former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial, Judge Juan Merchan rebuked defense lawyers after Trump was heard muttering his disapproval of an answer given by a potential juror in the case.
We rounded up our favorite pieces the singer has worn this year, from her Super Bowl jeans to the yellow bikini she wore in the Bahamas.
After a photo of a women's track & field bodysuit drew heavy criticism, Nike and its athletes are providing context.
Stay cool all spring and summer in this flattering staple, beloved by nearly 17,000 five-star fans.
The lack of charging infrastructure is a major barrier to entry for those looking to convert gas-powered vehicles to electric. This process is an essential component of fighting climate change, and luckily, it's becoming easier to do. As of July 2023, the U.S. installed more than 160,000 charging stations throughout the nation, many of which are located in urban centers.
Former senior SpaceX executive Tom Ochinero is teaming up with SpaceX alum-turned-VC Achal Upadhyaya and one of Sequoia’s top finance leaders, Spencer Hemphill, on a new venture called Interlagos Capital, TechCrunch has learned. There is little public information available about Interlagos, and the trio did not respond to TechCrunch's request for comment. Ochinero, Upadhyaya and Hemphill are all listed on the documents.
Comfy as a sock, protective as a sneaker — shoppers love them so much, they wear them around the house.
Live Nation has been at the center of antirust concerns since its 2010 merger with Ticketmaster.
Social media and easy access to credit are causing Gen Z to massively overspend.
Understanding the differences between a money market account vs. money market fund is crucial. Learn more about how these two financial products work and which one is best for your savings.
First-round picks like Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink and Kamilla Cardoso dominate post-WNBA Draft conversations, but plenty of talent trickled down to the second and third rounds.
These 'hair and skin savers' have hundreds of thousands of fans — right now they are up to 50% off.
Trump the candidate and Trump the media company are each slogging through low points.
Tesla has ended discounts on inventory across its electric vehicle lineup -- even as sales for EVs have flagged -- as part of a larger and vague plan by CEO Elon Musk to "streamline the whole Tesla sales and delivery system." "It has become complex and inefficient," Musk wrote in a post on X, the social media company he owns, in response to another user's comment. Musk's announcement on X comes a day after thousands of Tesla employees lost their jobs.
Late-stage HR tech startup Rippling is raising new capital. The company’s new round, which has not yet closed, would inject $200 million into Rippling with another $670 million worth of shares being sold by existing stockholders, according to two people familiar with the deal. Rippling had raised $1.2 billion total previous to this round.