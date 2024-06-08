LaSalle Educational Club honoring 19 students at 55th annual scholarship program

Jun. 8—Members of the LaSalle Educational Club Inc. will celebrate the achievements of 19 students from Niagara Falls High School for the 55th annual Scholarship and Awards Program. It will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at Niagara Falls High School.

In the past, the club only considered students whose goal after graduation was to enter college or trade school as recipients of college scholarships, but that has all changed.

The club realizes for some students, it is just as important to serve their country as it is to further their education and therefore choose to join the armed forces. If any student makes such a sacrifice, they too deserve to be in the pool of recipients for financial support.

The students honored this year are:

—Shaker Griggs

—DaShia Royster

—Anthony Feagin

—Charity Hosler

—Jayla Scott

—Abigail Biery

—Gabriella Butera

—Zackary Kayster

—Casey Campbell

—Justice Bradberry

—Isabella Maynard

—Rafay Bawamia

—Landon Sanders

—May Barto

—Rima Said

—Bria Freeman

—Carson Robins

—Melianis Y. Calazzo-Castillo

Ly'Kwaun Platt will serve his country and after completion of basic training, he will receive the LaSalle Educational Club Inc. student award.

Since 1957, the club has raised awareness that good grades do have rewards. It is a fact that education is power. Along with the high school recipients, the club will pay homage to Constance Washington and Karen Harries, two extraordinary people who have assisted the community and the children in the Niagara Falls School District to make a difference in their lives.

The keynote speaker is Leah Halton-Pope, whose topic will be "Education is Power." Her extensive background in government relations at various levels and a deep-rooted commitment to public service led her to assume the roles of councilwoman for the Ellicott District and majority leader for the Buffalo Common Council in January 2024. Halton-Pope was one of the organizers for President Barack Obama's re-election campaign.

LaSalle Educational Club believes it takes a village to raise a child. For that reason, we involve young children in the program from the introduction of the speaker to the program closing. This year's students involved are Alexiana Dolson, Miah Walker, Layla Allen, Peyton Mitchell, Andrew Soda, Gabriella Stearns, and Bryce Daniels.

The club relies on the support of community organizations, churches, donors, city officials, and past scholarship recipients, like Ron Hamilton, who donates $1,000 for the Pete Ivey Memorial Scholarship, and Stephanie Jones, who contributes $1,000 to the "I Can" scholarship.

Those wanting to join can call Joyce Sanders for tickets at 716-282-3637.