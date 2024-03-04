Las Vegas woman arrested in Hawaii after allegedly falling into stream following domestic incident, escaping custody

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman was arrested in Hawaii after she allegedly fell into a stream after a domestic incident with her boyfriend and later escaped from custody, according to the Hawaii Police Department.

Alexandra Grady, 26, of Las Vegas was arrested in Kukuihaele on Feb. 28 on several charges including abuse of a household family member, disorderly conduct, and second-degree assault relative to the abuse investigation.

On Feb. 28 around 3:30 p.m., Hāmākua patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to a report of a woman who had fallen into Waiuliuli Stream.

When officers and fire crews arrived, they found a woman, later identified as Grady, in the stream yelling for help. Rescue personnel airlifted Grady, who appeared to be intoxicated, from the stream, according to police.

Police said she sustained minor injuries and refused further medical assistance.

According to police, Grady and her 52-year-old boyfriend, also from Las Vegas, were staying at a residence on Kukuihaele Road when Grady initiated a domestic incident that turned physical before Grady fell in the stream.

Grady was arrested and taken to the Hāmākua Police Station for processing.

After she arrived at the police station, Grady was able to slip out of a handcuff and left the station, police said. She was captured by police within 30 minutes and arrested on escape charges.

