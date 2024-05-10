Las Vegas woman arrested for alleged role at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The FBI arrested a Las Vegas woman Thursday after prosecutors said she entered the U.S. Capitol illegally on Jan. 6, 2021.

Christine Barrello faces charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and two other charges, records said.

Video surveillance shows Barrello entering the building through a second-floor window, prosecutors said. She then stayed in the building for about a half hour.

FBI agents interviewed Barrello in January 2021, documents said, where she confirmed her entry. It was not until last January when an FBI agent surveilled Barrello leaving her home and going to work.

It was unclear Friday when Barrello could appear in court in Washington, D.C. to face charges there.

Barrello is the first woman from Nevada and the eighth person overall to face charges related to Jan. 6. So far, four of the eight have pleaded guilty and have served or are serving their sentences.

In March, the FBI arrested Nolan Freeman, an actor who has appeared on several TV shows, for his alleged involvement.

Last year, the FBI arrested Bradley Nelson, a North Las Vegas truck driver, for allegedly entering the building. Earlier this year, the FBI arrested Mario Gonzalez, 51. Gonzalez obtained a fire extinguisher and sprayed it at the direction of police, documents said.

Ronald “Ronnie” Sandlin, who was living in Las Vegas, began serving a 63-month prison sentence in December 2022. Nathaniel “Nate” DeGrave, also of Las Vegas, started his sentence last summer.

Brandon Dillard, the man deemed the “Spider Nazi,” who climbed on the exterior of the U.S. Capitol building and then went inside through a broken window, was sentenced to four months in prison for his role. Josiah Kenyon, of Winnemucca, was also serving up to six years in prison for his involvement. Kenyon attacked officers and caused more than $40,000 in damage.

The FBI has arrested more than 1,400 people for crimes related to Jan. 6, the department said. More than 500 people face charges or have been sentenced for assaulting or impeding law enforcement. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI or online at tips.fbi.gov.

