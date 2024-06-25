Las Vegas woman accused of sexually assaulting teen son’s friend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The U.S. Marshals are searching for a woman accused of having sex with her teen son’s friend who was underage.

Christina Cobb, 41, was scheduled to appear in court in January and never showed up, according to Clark County District court records. There are two warrants for her arrest in connection with two separate cases.

Las Vegas Metro police first arrested Cobb on June 13, 2022. She was charged with two counts of statutory sexual seduction and one count of lewdness with a child under the age of 16. The age of consent in Nevada is 16.

Christina Leone Cobb is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Office (U.S. Marshals)

The month prior, the alleged victim, a teenager, said Cobb provided him alcohol and “allowed him to sleep in her bed,” police wrote in an arrest report.

The teenager also told police he suspected he had eight shots that night before he went to bed.

Cobb then sexually assaulted the teen, according to police.

She declined to answer investigators’ questions without an attorney present, police said.

A Las Vegas Justice Court judge set Cobb’s bail at $20,000 which she posted in February of 2023, according to court documents.

Police arrested Cobb again on August 3, 2023. She was accused of swinging a crowbar at a teenage family member, fighting with him, and then lying to police about what happened. She faces two felony charges including assault with the use of a deadly weapon and child abuse or neglect.

A Las Vegas Justice Court judge ordered Cobb to be released from jail on Sept. 5 because no criminal complaint was filed for the case, according to court records. She was released on Sept. 16, police said.

Cobb was scheduled to go on trial for the first case on Feb. 5.

Cobb is believed to be in the Las Vegas area, but it appears she has no family ties elsewhere, according to the U.S. Marshals. A wanted poster states, “Considered a sexual predator with violent tendencies.”

Anyone with information on Cobb’s whereabouts is urged to call the U.S. Marshals at (725) 277-6800.

If you are a victim of sexual abuse, you can visit https://www.rainn.org/resources for help.

