Las Vegas woman accused of ‘random’ murder was paroled months ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman accused of randomly shooting and killing a man Tuesday was released from prison months ago and ordered not to have any weapons, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Kayla Alery, 27, on charges including open murder and assault with a deadly weapon shortly after the shooting at an apartment complex in the 3600 block of South Fort Apache Road near Twain Avenue, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported Wednesday.

Witnesses at the scene provided officers with an initial suspect description of a man with facial and neck tattoos wearing dark clothing and carrying bags, Lt. Jason Johannson told reporters Tuesday. Officers were then able to locate Alery nearby. However, when police found her, she was identified as a woman in her 20s.

“This appears to be a random shooting of a completely innocent hardworking human being who was here at work and was shot and killed while doing their job,” Johansson said Tuesday.

Alery most recently served prison time on two arson charges, records said. A judge had sentenced her to 14-36 years in prison. In August, the parole board granted her a release effective Dec. 5, 2023, records said.

In that case, Alery set fire or attempted to set fire to a car, documents said. It was unclear the exact nature of the two incidents due to documents available Wednesday.

In 2018, Alery pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted burglary, records said. In that case, a judge placed Alery on probation for five years.

Alery faced an additional charge Wednesday of battery by a prisoner, records said. Metro police cited her in January for driving with a revoked license, records said.

Alery was allegedly inside the complex checking car doors to see if they were unlocked, Johannson said Tuesday, then speaking about the suspect. Several people notified the apartment leasing manager who then asked maintenance workers to go and search for the reported suspect and get them off the property.

While workers searched for that person, two men inside a carpet cleaning company van were parked at the complex, Johannson said. Police then stated that the female suspect quickly approached the van and pulled out her gun and shot the driver of the van.

“Right now, we have no indication at all that our victim had any interaction with the suspect prior to that occurring. Our suspect then fled out of the gate,” Johansson told 8 News Now on Tuesday. “They were here just doing their job doing an estimate to clean someone’s carpet sitting in their van.”

Alery was due to make her initial court appearance on Thursday.

