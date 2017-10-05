Las Vegas victim shot in leg stands when President Trump visits hospital

A man shot in the leg during the Las Vegas massacre on Sunday found the strength to stand for President Trump when he visited recovering victims in the hospital earlier this week.

Thomas Gunderson was among the more than 500 people wounded at the Route 91 Harvest Festival last weekend in what people are calling the nation's deadliest mass shooting in modern history.

President Trump and the first lady visited survivors at the city’s University Medical Center on Wednesday, where they took photographs and spoke with patients.

In a video that has begun to pick up steam on social media, Gunderson, 28, struggled in his first attempt to stand when the first lady entered his room, saying: “Hi, Thomas. How are you? No, don't get up. Don’t get up.”

Moments later, Gunderson exerted all of his strength to get to his feet when the president greeted him, with Trump saying, “Hey, this guy looks tough to me.”





Gunderson spoke about the meeting with Trump in the video caption, writing: “I will never lie down when the President of this great country comes to shake my hand!

“There may be plenty of issues in this country but I will always respect my country, my president and my flag. Shot in the leg or not, I will stand to show my president the respect he deserves!”

