Las Vegas victim shot in leg struggles to his feet to greet President Trump

A patriotic American shot in the leg during the Las Vegas massacre found the strength to stand when Donald Trump visited him in hospital.

Thomas Gunderson was one of the hundreds injured in the deadliest mass shooting in US history in which 59 people were killed.

President Trump and the First Lady visited survivors at the city’s University Medical Center this week where they posed for photos and chatted with recovering patients.

The 28-year-old first attempted to get to his feet for the First Lady who greeted him: “Hi, Thomas. How are you? No, don't get up. Don’t get up.”

He used all his strength to get to his feet when the president entered the room, with Trump responding: “Hey, this guy looks tough to me.”

Speaking about the meeting, Mr Gunderson said: “I will never lie down when the President of this great country comes to shake my hand!

“There may be plenty of issues in this country but I will always respect my country, my president and my flag. Shot in the leg or not, I will stand to show my president the respect he deserves!”

Speaking after his visit, Trump said: “America is truly a nation in mourning.”

He told families affected by the shooting: “We know that your sorrow feels endless. We stand together to help you carry your pain.”