Las Vegas teen feels lucky to be alive after crash involving driver suspected of DUI; but loses his much-needed transportation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas teenager and his brother say they are lucky to be alive after a crash involving a suspected drunk driver.

Seth Boonpapitch and his brother were coming back from a senior year banquet when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver.

The crash happened on Thursday, May 16, near Cimarron and Blue Diamond in the southwest part of the Las Vegas valley.

“After I looked at my car, I was like man the door was caved in. I’m just lucky I was able to come out of that,” Seth Boonpapitch said he’s relieved he and his brother are alive after such a traumatic crash.

With graduation around the corner and plans to join the U.S. Air Force, he finds himself in a bind. The car that took him to school and work is totaled. This was his first car and he had it for less than one month before the crash. He said most of his money was going to pay for the car and insurance.

Boonpapitch said he doesn’t remember the crash.

“I was driving and just blacked out.”

He has this message for others who might drink and drive.

“Just don’t do it,” he said.

Boonpapitch has a GoFundMe account to raise money to help purchase another vehicle.

