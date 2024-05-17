Las Vegas teacher arrested on felony child abuse charge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police on Friday arrested a teacher for felony child abuse or neglect at a west valley learning institute.

According to police, on April 1, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were told that a student at a learning institute in the 9000 block of Hillpointe Road near North Rampart and West Lake Mead boulevards had been abused by a teacher.

Abuse and neglect detectives took over the investigation.

More than a month later, on May 17, detectives arrested Eryka Westover, 33, as the suspect in the case. Westover was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for felony child abuse or neglect.

Eryka Westover, 33, was arrested on charges of felony child abuse or neglect. (LVMPD)

If Westover is granted bail, part of her bail condition is to stay away from the learning institute where the alleged abuse took place. Westover is no longer listed as faculty on the institute’s website.

Westover’s next court appearance is scheduled for Saturday, May 18 at 9 a.m.

