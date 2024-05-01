Las Vegas Strip murder: Police hope video leads to suspect in unsolved homicide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police hope video showing a deadly attack on the Las Vegas Strip will lead them to a man suspected of murder in broad daylight.

Joseph Bettles, 42, died several days after the unidentified man beat him on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road, police said. The attack happened on the morning of Dec. 31, 2021 – New Year’s Eve.

“I was shocked that it actually happened one, in daylight, two on the Strip and three there was nobody there interceding or stopping it from happening,” LVMPD Det. Lawrence Gilbert said.

Video the 8 News Now Investigators obtained shows Bettles running up to his accused killer that morning. The man then pushes Bettles onto a divider, but the attack does not end there.

Las Vegas Metro police hope video showing a deadly attack on the Las Vegas Strip will lead them to a man suspected of murder in broad daylight. (LVMPD/KLAS)

“He kicked him in the face and stomped on his face,” Gilbert said. “And then [he] stomps on his head twice.”

Paramedics would take Bettles to the hospital where he would die from blunt force trauma, the Clark County coroner’s office said. Because the unsolved homicide happened during the COVID pandemic, a time when mostly everyone wore a mask, finding the unidentified man has proven difficult.

A few clues could lead to locating him, Gilbert said.

“His dark hair was all on the top, but in the back, he had blonde hair or a blonde ponytail or knot at the very back of his head going back,” Gilbert said. “I thought that was very unique as far as hairstyles go.”

Joseph Bettles, 42, died several days after the unidentified man beat him on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road, police said. The attack happened on the morning of Dec. 31, 2021 – New Year’s Eve. (LVMPD/KLAS)

The man was also wearing a distinct sweatshirt sold in Beaver, Utah, Gilbert said.

“Is there a rhyme or reason?” 8 News Now Investigator David Charns asked Gilbert.

“Honestly, maybe he was insulted at the fact that this person had the nerve or push him or hit him so that he had to teach this individual a lesson,” the detectives said.

More than two years since his murder, just a few frames of a partially concealed face are the only thing that could lead police to Bettles’ attacker.

Video the 8 News Now Investigators obtained shows Bettles running up to his accused killer that morning. The man then pushes Bettles onto a divider, but the attack does not end there. (KLAS)

“He’s still walking around not even answering for what was done,” Gilbert said. ”I don’t think it’s right and I don’t think it’s fair for the victim or the victim’s family.”

Police located the man the alleged attacker was with in the video, Gilbert said. He was unable to provide identification and said he only knew the man for a few hours.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com/report-a-crime. Information can also be sent via text by sending “CRIMENV” and then your message to “CRIMES” (274637). Crime Stoppers offers a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

