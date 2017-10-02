Las Vegas shooting: White House press secretary chokes up while describing victims' heroic acts to save each other

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has nearly choked up during her daily press briefing.

After describing the response to the shooting in Las Vegas, Ms Sanders became visibly upset while referencing the bible.

“What these people did for each other says far more about who we are As American than the cowardly acts of a killer ever could. The gospel of john reminds us that there is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for a friend,” Ms Sanders continued, nearly tearing up. “The memory of those who displayed the ultimate expression of love in the midst of an unimaginable action of hate will never fade. Their examples will serve as an eternal reminder that the American spirit cannot and will not ever be broken.”

She had just finished detailing the heroic acts of 29-year-old Seth Melton (who died shielding his wife during the attack), of 53-year-old Mike McGarry (who used his body to shield several young women), of a couple who retuned to the scene of the shooting with their pickup truck to help transport victims to hospitals, and of police who gave up their lives to save people.

“Sadly, multiple police officers both on duty and off duty were among those killed or injured,” Ms Sanders said, before notice that the gospel of John “reminds us all that there is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for a friend.”

At least 58 people were killed at a country music festival in Las Vegas Sunday night when a man broke the window of his 32nd-floor hotel room in Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, and began firing at the crowd. More than 500 more were injured and brought to the hospital from the attack.