Las Vegas shooting victim tragically died in her husband's arms

A mother of two who was gunned down during Sunday night's mass shooting at a Las Vegas concert died in the arms of her husband of more than 30 years.

Denise Burditus, of West Virginia, was attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas Village with her husband, Tony, when gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire on the crowd, killing at least 58 and injuring more than 500 concertgoers.

Denise, 50, was struck by gunfire and tragically succumbed to her injuries.

"It saddens me to say that I lost my wife of 32 years, a mother of two, soon to be grandmother of five this evening in the Las Vegas shooting," Tony Burditus wrote on Facebook. "Denise passed in my arms."

Denise had taken to her own Facebook account just hours before the attack to share a photo of her smiling with her husband at the concert venue. The two were reportedly high school sweethearts.

According to WSAZ, the couple had been eagerly anticipating the concert for months.

Sunday's massacre left at least 58 dead and more than 500 injured, which makes it the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, surpassing the 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting in Orlando, Florida, which left 49 dead.

Other victims of the attack who have been identified include Sonny Melton, a Tennesee man who was attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival with his wife on Sunday night, and Quinton Robbins, a 20-year-old student at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas.

Two Canadian victims, Jessica Klymchuk and Jordan McIldoon, also died during Sunday night's massacre, according to Alberta Premier Rachel Notley.

An off-duty Las Vegas police officer, whose name has not yet been released, was also confirmed dead.

