Las Vegas shooting victim's boyfriend planned to propose at concert before devastating tragedy

The boyfriend of a woman who was fatally struck in her head by a bullet in the Las Vegas massacre Sunday night revealed that he planned to propose to her that night.

Andrea Castilla traveled to Las Vegas with her boyfriend, Derek Miller, to celebrate her 28th birthday at the Route 91 Harvest Festival this past weekend.

As the two were enjoying music, shooter Stephen Paddock began to spray the crowd with bullets from a hotel nearby.

“She said, ‘Duck,’ and all of a sudden she was already hit,” Castilla's sister, Athena Castilla, told WNBC.

Her boyfriend and sister managed to transport her outside of the venue while the attack was ongoing.

“We couldn’t give up on her,” her sister told ABC News. “She deserved a chance to get help…she was literally dying in my arms.”

The victim's sister said she was originally been told her sister was still alive, only to later be informed that she had passed that night.

Shortly after learning of the news, Miller told Athena that he planned to propose to Castilla that night.

She told People: "They were planning on staying on until Thursday in our guest room. [Derek] told me, 'I was planning on asking her this weekend with you guys… We talked about spending the rest of our lives together.'"

Her brother even revealed to the outlet that Miller had been given permission by their father to propose to his daughter.

“If I could bring my daughter back, it would be for him, not for me,” the victim’s father, Gus, told a local NBC affiliate while holding back tears.