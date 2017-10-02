Las Vegas shooting: Isis claims responsibility for deadliest gun massacre in modern US history

Isis has claimed responsibility for the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history as it continues to lose territory in its self-declared “caliphate”.

Police said at least 58 people were killed and 500 victims wounded when a gunman opened fire on dense crowds at a concert in Las Vegas.

Officials have identified the shooter as Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old white American who had multiple weapons on the 32nd floor of a nearby hotel, where he is believed to have killed himself.

A statement published by the group's Amaq propaganda agency claimed the attacker was a “soldier of the Islamic State”.

“The Las Vegas attacker is a soldier of the Islamic State in response to calls to target coalition countries,” it said.

Isis also claimed the gunman “converted to Islam several months ago”, without providing more details. Paddock's religion and lifestyle have not yet emerged elsewhere.

The wording of the release is similar to other attacks that have been inspired, rather than directed, by Isis.

But Paddock's alleged suicide would differ from the actions of the vast majority of Isis attackers, who seek to be “martyred” in bombings or by security forces, suggesting he had little, if any, guidance from the group.

Shiraz Maher, deputy director of the International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation and Political Violence (ICSR), said the statement was authentic but it was too early to confirm Isis involvement.

“We can say the message is definitely coming from Isis, but whether Isis is just doing this as psychological warfare against the US remains to be seen,” he told The Independent.

“The more we learn about the history of the gunman, the more we will know.

“If he had converted, somebody somewhere would know. If it’s true he would have had to have some contact with Isis [and] it would strike me that this guy would have had some sort of contact, some sort of electronic signals that authorities will dig into over the coming days.”

A spokesperson for the FBI said no link to Isis had yet been found in the ongoing investigation, with analysis of Paddock’s phone and electronic devices incomplete.

“As this event unfolds we have determined to this point no connection with an international terrorist group,” he added.

“As this investigation continues we will continue to work with our partners.”

Isis’ claim, which cannot be independently verified, came days after it released a speech purporting to be from the group's leader.

A 46-minute audio recording appeared to show Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi praise the jihadis killed in the battle to retake Mosul and other former Isis territories.

He urged followers to “intensify one attack after another against the infidels”, following a spike in global terror attacks.

Isis has released several rounds of detailed guidance on how to carry out mass casualty terror attacks, including how to obtain guns and naming concerts as a prime target.

An issue of its English-language propaganda magazine released in May said it was “very simple” to obtain firearms in the US, directing followers to gun shows and online dealers.

The same issue named concert halls and entertainment venues among target locations because of the density of contained crowds, citing the “blessed” massacres at the Bataclan during the Paris attacks and Omar Mateen’s shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando as “outstanding” examples.