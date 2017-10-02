Las Vegas shooting: What happened? A timeline of the deadliest gun attack in US history

At least 58 people have been killed after a "lone wolf" gunman opened fire at crowds at a Las Vegas music festival from a hotel window.

At least 500 others were injured as Stephen Paddock, 64, sprayed bullets at the Route 91 Harvest event with an automatic weapon from the nearby Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

He killed himself before police entered his room, where officers found more than 10 firearms.

Here's a timeline of how the deadliest shooting in American history unfolded.

9.40pm local time (5.40am BST)

Country music star Jason Aldean takes to the stage for his set at the Route 91 Harvest music festival, an outdoor event on the Las Vegas Strip. More than 22,000 people are at the sold-out concert.

10.08pm

Gunman with an automatic weapon opens fire on festival crowds. Concert-goers flee in terror and hide behind barriers, food stalls and cars as hail of bullets rains down from nearby hotel. Some attendees are trampled on as panicked crowds attempt to escape.

10.38pm

Las Vegas police confirm they are "investigating reports of an active shooter" near to Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino. They urge people to avoid the area.

11pm

Police shut parts of Las Vegas Boulevard, a major road famous for its strip of casinos, and place the area on lockdown.

11.15pm

University Medical Centre in Las Vegas says it is treating "several" people with gunshot wounds.

11.30pm

McCarran International Airport, two miles from the scene of the shooting, says it has grounded planes and diverted incoming flights in response to the shooting.

11.58pm

University Medical says at least two people are dead and 24 others are injured, 12 of them critically.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirms "one suspect is down". Reports on social media, citing police scanners, suggest gunman was located on 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino. Police warn people to avoid the area amid fears of other gunmen.

12.30am

Police say they "do not believe there are any more shooters".

1.34am

Death toll rises to 20.

Las Vegas Police Sheriff Joseph Lombardo tells press conference shooter was local man. He says search is underway for two vehicles and 62-year-old female "person of interest" who lives with gunman and is "sought for questioning".

2.30am

Jason Aldean, who was performing on stage when shooting began, confirms he and crew are safe. He describes the attack as "beyond horrific" in an Instagram post.

3.30am

Police say death toll has risen to 50, making it the deadliest mass shooting in US history. Another 200 people have been injured.

Sheriff Lombardo says female person of interest has been located, as well as two vehicles.

4.11am

US President Donald Trump tweets his "warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families" of the shooting.

5.30am

Police identify suspect as Stephen Craig Paddock, a 64-year-old white man from Mesquite, Nevada. They confirm SWAT officers found him dead in his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel.