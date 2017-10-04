Las Vegas victims: A nurse who sacrificed his life to save others, schoolteachers and a police officer among the 59 killed

America is reeling from the worst mass shooting in its modern history after Stephen Paddock opened fire on a music festival crowd in Las Vegas.

So far, authorities say 59 people have died after the gunman sprayed bullets down on a crowd from his 32nd floor room in the Mandalay Bay casino hotel. Another 527 were wounded, according to police.

Among them were a hospital nurse, a high-school secretary, an off-duty police officer and an apprentice mechanic.

Sonny Melton, a 29-year-old nurse, was among the 22,000-strong crowd at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife, Heather Melton.

His grieving widow has described how she would have died were it not for his quick actions when bullets started flying through the air.

“He saved my life. He grabbed me and started running when I felt him get shot in the back," she told a radio station in Tennessee. "I want everyone to know what a kind-hearted, loving man he was, but at this point, I can barely breathe."

In a Facebook post she said she had lost her “true love and knight in shining armour”.

"At this point, I'm in complete disbelief and despair,” she wrote. “I don't know what to say. Sonny was the most kind-hearted, loving man I have ever met. He saved my life and lost his.”

Jessica Klymchuk, 28, of Valleyview, Alberta in Canada, was a librarian and the single mother of four children, the Globe and Mail reported.

It said she was visiting Las Vegas with her fiance.

"She's a very good mother. She's raised four beautiful children," Klymchuk's grandmother Margaret told the paper.

Our hearts are all broken. But we will rally for Jessica's children and family, because we are #OneEdmonton and because we are #YEGstrong . https://t.co/DHAi4iKXb8

Charleston Hartfield, 34, was the off-duty Las Vegas police officer among those killed, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported, citing people who knew the officer.

"He was probably busy helping others, Hartfield's friend Troy Rhett said.

"I don't know a better man than Charles." The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, which did not identify the fallen officer, reported the death on Twitter.

Walter Lowell, who took the picture of him above, wrote: "Took that of him at Rainbow falls, Hilo, Hawaii 2015. He asked me to take it because: 'I don't have any good photos of me in uniform.'"

Adrian Murfitt

View photos Adrian Murfitt Credit: Facebook More

Another victim was named as Adrian Murfitt, who had been “so excited” about the concert, according to friends.

Murfitt, 35, from Alaska, was a commercial fisherman who died in his friend's arms.

Angel Gonzalez wrote online: “Can't believe you went to Vegas to have a good time and your life was taken too short.

“RIP my friend it was my pleasure to have known you as a person and to call a friend this saddens me to hear this you will be missed but you're in God's hands now and the best concert in the world... love you man.”

Brian MacKinnon described how his friend died in his arms.

"He is one of the happiest people I know," Mr MacKinnon told a local television station.

"Always in a good mood, and was nothing less than my brother.

"The wrong person died.”

“Apparently, a fireman and a doctor both came over and did CPR on him, but he didn’t make it,” mum Avonna Murfitt told a local paper.

Quinton Robbins

View photos Quinton Robbins Credit: Facebook More

Quinton Robbins, 20, worked as a recreation assistant for his local authority in his hometown Henderson, Nevada, and coached his younger brother’s American football team.

Hisaunt, Kilee Wells Sanders, confirmed his death on Facebook.

'Everyone who met him, loved him. His contagious laugh and smile,” she wrote. “He was truly an amazing person. He will be missed by so many, he is loved by so many.”

Tyce Jones, who has known the Robbins family for 14 years, told Newsweek: “Quinton was a pay-it-forward kinda guy.

“Always had a smile on his face and was a nice guy. He loved his family and loved to coach his little brother’s flag football team. He will be missed.”

Lisa Romero

View photos Lisa Romero Credit: Gallup Sun Publishing More

Another victim was named as Lisa Romero, a school secretary from Gallup, New Mexico, described as a “good lady” and a “wonderful woman” by friends and colleagues.

Krystal Montano, a family friend, wrote on Facebook: “Omg our friend was killed in the Las Vegas shooting so so sad my heart is heavy Rip Lisa Romero out of Gallup New Mexico.”

Gallup Sun Publishing wrote online: “Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Lisa Romero. Our thoughts and prayers also go out to her coworkers and the students of Miyamura High School during this difficult time. Lisa died last night during the mass shooting in Las Vegas, NV.”

Jordan McIldoon

23 yr -old Jordan McIldoon was killed in last nights shooting. His mother says he grew up in an acreage in Maple Ridge BC. #lasvegaspic.twitter.com/rVbF2PkbpW — Briar Stewart (@briarstewart) October 2, 2017

Jordan McIldoon, 23, a mechanic apprentice from British Columbia, Canada, was also killed, his parents have confirmed.

Al and Angela McIldoon said he was attending the music festival with his girlfriend and they were supposed to return on Monday night.

"We only had one child," they told CBC News. "We just don't know what to do." Heather Gooze, a woman who was on the scene, said he died in her arms.

She wrote on Facebook: "Friends and family, I am ok. I am right outside of the festival grounds. We are not allowed to go anywhere. I am with a young man who died in my arms! RIP Jordan mcildoon from British Columbia. I can’t believe this just happened!!!"

Denise Burditus

Denise Salmon Burditus, 50, from Martinsburg West Virginia, died in the arms of her husband Tony, her “high school sweetheart,” friends revealed.

Jeanette McNally wrote online: “Prayers for the Burditus family, please.

“Nothing that could be said would help anything anyway.

“I’m just praying for comfort for their shattered hearts. Her family...Her adoring husband...Her beautiful children and grandbabies...Her friends whom she loved like family…”

Tony Burditus wrote online: “It saddens me to say that I lost my wife of 32 years, a mother of two, soon to be grandmother of 5 this evening in the Las Vegas Shooting. Denise passed in my arms. I LOVE YOU BABE."

Friend Denise Chambers described the couple to the HuffPost as “high school sweethearts” who were “very much in love.”

“They were very active and full of life. Traveled around the country, took cruises, lived in different states and just recently moved back home to the Martinsburg West Virginia area,” she said.

“They took off to Vegas for the Music Festival when this horrific incident took place.”

Angie Gomez

View photos Angie Gomez More

Angie Gomez was a former pupil of a high school in Riverside, California, according to the Southern California News Group.

She was a cheerleader during her time at school, and had many friends in the squad. According to one friend, she was training to be a nurse.

"Riverside Polytechnic High School PTSA confirmed 2015 alumnus, Angie Gomez, was killed in the Las Vegas shooting," reporter Beatriz Valenzuela wrote on Twitter.

Friends from a cheerleading group paid tribute and set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for her funeral.

"She was a cheerful young lady with a warm heart and loving spirit. Angie's life was cut short when she succumbed to injuries sustained in the Las Vegas Route 91 shooting," they wrote.

Veronika Maldonado, 20, referred to Angie as her "twin" on Twitter. She told BuzzFeed that Angie was also 20 and that she was at the concert with her boyfriend.

"Angie was studying to become a nurse at Riverside Community College. She loved her family more than anyone I know and was the biggest animal lover," she said . "She had such a sincere soul and was such a caregiver. She would have been the perfect nurse."

Bailey Schweitzer

View photos Bailey Schweitzer Credit: Facebook More

Bailey Schweitzer, 20, from Bakersfield , California, was the daughter of Scott and Crissy Schweitzer who won the local speedway track, according to the local ABC affiliate.

“Bailey has been everybody’s favourite in some way or another. She has been there for anyone and everyone who knows her, young and old. I missed you already and now it’s really beyond belief,” one friend, Lyle CK Dyson, wrote on Facebook.

Rachael Parker

Rachael Parker was a records technician with the Manhattan Beach Police Department in California, where she worked for 10 years, the police department said in a statement.

PHOTO Rachael Parker, killed in Las Vegas shooting. A records technician with Manhattan Beach PD, she was at concert with MBPD employees pic.twitter.com/e49g1aFSG4 — Kim Baldonado (@KimNBCLA) October 2, 2017

Parker attended the concert with three other off-duty police department employees, police said. A sworn officer suffered minor injuries, police said. Parker "will be greatly missed," police said.

Her mother, who flew to Vegas immediately after hearing the news, said that her daughter had worked with the police for 10 years and that she volunteered with the homeless and elderly.

Captain Tim Hageman with the Manhattan Beach Police Department said Parker wore a smile wherever she went.

"I just remember honestly that whenever I walked by she took the time to look my way, wave and smile. And that wasn't just for me, that was form everybody. She was that kind of person," Mr Hageman told KXLY.com.

Sandy Casey

View photos Sandy Casey Credit: Facebook More

Sandy Casey, 35, a special education teacher, was engaged to be married and was at the concert with her fiancé and a friend, according to a family statement given to the Burlington Free Press.

"Her parents ask for prayers and privacy for her sisters, coworkers, students and large extended family," her family said.

She was originally from Vermont but worked at Manhattan Beach Middle School in California, KGTV in San Diego said. Casey was among a group of school district staff attending the festival.

Jane and I are deeply saddened to hear that Vermonter Sandy Casey was among the victims in Vegas. Our hearts are with her friends & family. https://t.co/igPQZGqn5Q — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) October 2, 2017

"As you can imagine, this loss is impacting many of our staff members deeply, and while we collectively grieve, we will be working to provide support to everyone affected," the superintendent said in a letter sent to district families, adding that counsellors would be available to children.

In a Facebook post, Casey's partner, Christopher Willhemse, wrote, "The love and support that she and I have received during these trying times just shows how important this wonderful woman truly was. She lived life to the fullest and made me the happiest man in the world. Im so grateful for the kind words and gestures, it means the world to me, especially for her."

The two became engaged in April, and were joyfully planning their future together. At the end of this month, they were planning to tour their final wedding venue idea together.

They met at work, and bonded over their love of country music.

As the bullets rang through the arena, they and their friends fell to the ground. Casey said she had been shot, and couldn't feel her legs.

Her fiancee put his thumb in the wound to stop the bleeding, then carried her out, dodging gunfire. Eventually, she stopped responding and died in his arms.

He wrote on Monday: “As I sit and mourn such a beautiful life gone too fast, all i can say is look up and watch the birds fly high and free today as that's where I feel you smiling down upon all of us. I love you baby girl! Love you to pieces!”

Rhonda LeRocque

View photos Rhonda LeRocque Credit: Facebook More

Rhonda LeRocque, a minister's wife, from Massachusetts, was at at the concert with her six-year-old daughter, father-in-law and husband of 20 years, Jason, her family told Boston 25 News. Her father-in-law had just taken LeRocque's daughter home when the gunfire began.

“[Her husband] thought she ducked and she didn’t she was caught in the back of the head," Rhonda's half-sister Jennifer Zeleneski told Fox News.

She was ‘as close to perfection as you can get,’ her family said.

She had been married for 20 years after meeting at Jehovah's Witness worship meeting where Jason served as a minister.

Ms LaRocque and her husband were huge country music fans and she dreamed of owning her own business.

Jennifer Topaz Irvine

Jennifer Topaz Irvine was a family law attorney based in San Diego, according to CBS News. A coworker and friend identified Irvine as a victim to a CBS correspondent.

12 Jennifer Topaz Irvine pic.twitter.com/hHXZeVaKrf — J. Austin Humble (@aussishumble) October 2, 2017

A friend of Ms Irvine wrote on Facebook: "Our dear friend, Jennifer Topaz Irvine was one of the victims of the crazy, lunatic terrorist that took the lives of at least 59 other people and wounded over 500 in Las Vegas yesterday.

"She was one of the brightest shining stars and a true Angel who helped us when times are very difficult for a family.

"We love you Jennifer and we will always remember you. Rest in peace".

A former colleague said: "My good friend, colleague, and business partner Jennifer Irvine was killed by a madman at the festival in Las Vegas. A tragic loss of a kind, generous, and beautiful lady. She will be greatly missed.

Rest in peace Topaz."

Jenny Parks

Jenny Parks was a teacher with Westside Union School District in Califonia, KABC-TV in Los Angeles said. "She touched many lives," a GoFundMe page set up for her said. "She leaves behind her husband, Bobby and young children, Bryce and Leah.”

David MacNeal tweeted: "Please do something @JoeBiden. My cousin was killed last night. She was 35 and had two kids and a loving husband. Her name was Jenny Parks."

Meet Kindergarten teacher, Jenny Parks she was 35 & leaves behind 2 kids, she was among those killed in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/IeaOrTxEYK — Simar (@sahluwal) October 2, 2017

A parent of one of her former students wrote on Facebook: "I can see Finn's kindergarten teacher asking him what his plans were for the weekend on a Friday afternoon. I can see her telling him excitedly that she was headed to a concert over the weekend in Las Vegas and she'd tell the class all about it when she returned. What I can NOT see is her not returning. What I can't see is explaining to him that she was brutally killed with a weapon and she had no chance."

Susan Smith

Susan Smith, 53, was a school office manager in Simi Valley, California, the Ventura County Star reported, citing a school district representative. Smith was an ardent country music fan and worked at an elementary school for three years, the newspaper said.

IDed among victims of #lasvegashooting: Susan Smith, Vista Elementary School's office manager. pic.twitter.com/hVvQv1qrU0 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 2, 2017

Neysa Tonks

Neysa Tonks, of Las Vegas, who worked at Technologent, an Irvine, California-based technology company, was also among the victims, the Los Angeles Times said.

This is one of the victims of the #MandalayBay shooting. Neysa Tonks was born & raised in Utah. Mom of 3 boys. #KUTV2Newspic.twitter.com/6bkyrAk7SJ — Daniel Woodruff (@danielmwoodruff) October 2, 2017

She was the mother of three boys, according to a GoFundMe campaign created by Technologent.

"Neysa brought joy, happiness, fun and laughter to so many of us. The senseless tragedy in Las Vegas Sunday has unnessarily (sic) taken her from our community," the GoFundMe page said

A cousin wrote on Facebook: "I woke up this morning to the news of the tragic massacre that took place last night in Las Vegas. I felt sick, sad, questioned why things are like this.

"I was not expecting the phone call I received shortly thereafter as I was getting ready for work.

"Because of some selfish GARBAGE human being, our family won’t be able to see our beautiful cousin, NeysaTonks again. I’m still at a loss for words. She was a wonderful Mom, daughter, sister, cousin, and all around, a good person. My heart aches for all who lost a loved one to this senseless crime.

"Instead of sharing information on the piece of human garbage that not only took the life of Neysa, but 58 (and counting) other humans who are also someone’s Mom, Dad, Sister, Brother, share stories of the innocent lives that were lost. Today is a dark day. Please, stop killing people.

"We will miss you, Neysa."

John Phippen

John Phippen, 56, was with his son Travis when the shooting happened. Mr Phippen was killed while Travis, a medic who tried to save his father, was shot in the arm.

Mr Phippen was killed after jumping on top of his son as the bullets rained down.

This is John Phippen of Santa Clarita. Father of a friend and former co-worker. He was fatally shot and his son shot and wounded. pic.twitter.com/osfnci4YO3 — PoliTickingTimeBomb (@PolitickTimeBom) October 2, 2017

“Today, we lost an amazing, wonderful, selfless, sweet soul of man to a senseless act of violence in the Las Vegas Harvest 91 Festival shooting,” stated a GoFundMe page created by neighbour and friend Leah Nagyivanyi. “To say we are devastated by this loss is an understatement.”

Mr Phippen was a father of five and a grandfather of one, local media reported. owned the remodeling and repair company JP Specialties in Santa Clarita.

His best friend Thomas Polucki told the Washington post that Mr Phippen was a “lumberjack kind of a guy” who loved music.

Jake Diaz, 19, a friend of the Phippens, said family members told them that Phippen jumped on top of his son when the shooting started. “He saved his life,” he said.

The son, Travis, then went on to administer medical help to others, even though he was bleeding from the arm.

Mr Polucki said Mr Phippen actually “looks like a teddy bear and acts like a sweetheart,” with a calm demeanor no matter how tense a situation.

“There’d be stuff where I’m screaming profanities and he’s like, no problem, no worries. That’s just the kind of guy he was. It took a world calamity for him to bat an eye,” Mr Polucki said.

“He was the guy you wanted to have a beer with,” he continued. “You wouldn’t want to hang out with a celebrity or a politician. You’d want to hang out with John.”

Dana Gardner

An employee of the San Bernardino County Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk’s office for 26 years, Dana Gardner was described as a "dedicated public servant".

Dana Gardner, 52 of Grand Terrace was one of the 59 people killed in Las Vegas. She was at the concert w/her daughter. Family is in shock. pic.twitter.com/BlF3dIgSNM — Jory Rand (@ABC7Jory) October 3, 2017

“I am so very sorry to report that one of the Assessor/Recorder employees in attendance at the event was shot twice and, tragically, passed away this morning,” San Bernardino County Interim CEO Dena Smith said in an email to the Board of Supervisors Monday.

Her daughter wrote on Facebook: "I am deeply saddened to say that my beautiful Mom has passed away as a result of the shooting at Route 91 in Las Vegas last night. We are devastated and still in shock trying to comprehend what happened last night. My family and I appreciate the outpouring of love and support and ask for prayers at this time ❤️ thank you Dana Gardner I love you!"

Carrie Barnette

The 34-year-old, an employee of Walt Disneyland in Anaheim, was shot in the chest.

“I knew she was there, we have been up all night awaiting news. We knew she had been shot. This morning a friend with her confirmed she is gone,” her cousin Janice Chambers told The Arizona Republic.

Friends mourned her death on social media. "Carrie Barnette, words cannot express how saddened I am that you are no longer here," Nicole Johnson wrote. "I will never forget the fun that we had together and all the shenanigans that came with it. I will miss your kindness and generosity towards others. My heart is broken and I pray that your family finds comfort. Heaven has gained another Angel and you're now reunited with your beloved grandparents. RIP sweet Carrie."

Disney CEO Bob Iger released a statement, saying: "We are especially heartbroken over the loss of one of our own to this unconscionable and senseless act. Carrie Barnette had been a member of the Disney California Adventure culinary team for ten years and was beloved by her friends and colleagues. Our thoughts are with her family, along with our support, during this incredibly difficult time. Another valued Disney cast member, Jessica Milam, was also seriously injured and we are praying for her recovery."

Chris Roybal

Chris Roybal, 28, of Southern California, was a Navy veteran who served in Afghanistan, ABC News said. Roybal was shot in the chest, ABC said.

In his last public post on Facebook, the 28-year-old wrote about what it was like to constantly be asked “What’s it like to be shot at?”

Roybal’s friend Matthew Austin wrote on Facebook that the two joined the Navy when they were “just boys.”

“It breaks my heart and infuriates me that a veteran can come home from war unharmed and events like these occur,” Austin wrote. “Shipmate you were taken much to soon, and my thoughts and prayers are with your family. Rest easy friend. You have been relieved and we have the watch.”

His mother wrote: "Today is the saddest day of my life. My son Christopher Roybal was murdered last night in Las Vegas. My heart is broken in a billion pieces. For anyone who knew the relationship we shared, you then know we were best friends. I will forever miss my Munchkin."

Thomas Day Jr.

Thomas Day Jr., 54, of Riverside, California, a home builder, went to the festival with his four children, who are in their 20s and 30s, the Los Angeles Times reported.

"He was the best dad. That's why the kids were with him," his father, Thomas Day Sr., told the newspaper. "They're crushed."

Hannah Ahlers

Hannah Ahlers, a 35-year-old mother of three from Murrieta, California, was shot in the head and died, ABC News reported.

This is Hannah Ahlers, she was a 35-year-old mother of 3 from Murrieta, California. Her children no longer have a mother because of the gun violence in Las Vegas last night. pic.twitter.com/F4Z31Y5HaC — Simar (@sahluwal) October 2, 2017

"She was beautiful inside and out and loved life and people," her family said in a statement. "She was our sunshine."

A friend wrote on Facebook: "I just saw and found out that a friend, Hannah Ahlers, wife of my long time friend Brian Ahlers was one of the victims in the Las Vegas tragedy. I'm so sorry to my friend Brian and their kids to have to go through this. I just can't believe it. This is horrible."

Melissa Ramirez

View photos Credit: Facebook More

Melissa Ramierez, from California, was reported as one of the victims of the attack.

A friend wrote on Facebook: "Lost for words.... a beautiful soul We grew up together shared a lot of milestones.... I think from all the people I know you had one of the kindest most purest hearts ! I’m in shock.... you will be missed Melissa Ramirez !"

Her cousin wrote: "My heart is so heavy,, I keep thinking of you and the tears won't stop.. I know your in paradise now with mami papi,your dad joe abel n frankie and erbody else.. No more pain nomore meds.. Your dancing in the sky.. So today we share this day together,, just like old times..

"Yet ill be here on earth and you'll be dancing in the sky with the angels,, i love my beautiful cousin Melissa Ramirez you will always be in my heart.. Gone but never forgotten.."

Jack Beaton

Jack Beaton, from California, was fatally wounded after trying to save his wife, Laurie, from bullets.

The two were celebrating their 23rd wedding anniversary.

His father-in-law Jerry Cook said: "He put Laurie on the ground and covered her with his body and he got shot I don’t know how many times.

"Laurie was saying he was bleeding through the mouth, bleeding profusely, she knew he was dying. He told her he loved her. Laurie could tell he was slipping. She told him she loved him and she would see him in heaven."

His son, Jake Beaton, posted on Facebook: "Lost my best friend. I love you so much more then you could ever imagine. Please watch over our family. You will forever be remembered as our hero! #atruehero"

If every1 could please pray for my dad and every1 else at the rout 91 he jumped in front of my mom and got shot. I love youdad #atrueheropic.twitter.com/Nj7Y8E4yE5 — Jabroni (@BeatonJakeOff) October 2, 2017

Michael Anderson

Michael Anderson's partner, who survived the attack, confirmed on Facebook that the love of her life had died.

He is survived by a child, which he had with her.

View photos Michael Anderson More

She wrote: "The thing about my love story with Michael is that it has been ever lasting since the moment we locked eyes. I have been crazy in love with this man since I was fifteen. I never felt so much love and adoration. He was everything a woman could want and need in a man.

"So I held on tight. We fought long and hard to be by each others side. And when we finally came together it was like perfect harmony. Then came our baby boy and I couldn't believe how much I could love another little person so much that it consumes me. I look into my son's eyes and see his father.

View photos Michael Anderson and his partner More

"The man that I will never stop loving. There's no amount of time that'll surpass my love and hurt for Michael. He was our whole world. And now I simply don't know how to go on without him. Our worlds have changed completely. Our daily routines, first thing morning kisses and late night cuddles when the kids are off to sleep will live in my soul for the rest of my life.

"To know that I'll never have his comforting hands caress me, and strong arms pull my body into his in the middle of the night breaks my heart entirely. Rest in love mi amor, we will always love you."

Austin Davis

View photos Austin Davis More

Austin Davis, from California, died in the attack.

His girlfriend, who had been desperately searching for news after he went missing at the concert, confirmed on Facebook that he had died.

She said: "From Lori and Gary and Stacey and the rest for the family and myself: tonight we lost an amazing man. Austin, my love, I can't believe this happened. You didn't deserve this."

While searching, for him, she posted: "My everything.... Please come home to us..."

Brennan Stewart

Family and friends desperately searched for Brennan Stewart after the attack.

Late on Monday night, it was confirmed that the 30-year-old, from Vegas, had died.

View photos Brennan and his girlfriend More

A friend wrote: "R.I.P my dear friend. I'll never forget the amazing times we shared and the way you made people light up around you. I feel so blessed to have known you.

"Today is absolutely heartbreaking. The world lost an amazing man. Love you buddy. My thoughts and prayers are with your family and friends and for your amazing girlfriend".

Another friend wrote: "Prayers for peace, healing and love for Gia Iantuono. RIP to her boyfriend Brennan Stewart who is a true hero.

"He saved her life last night at the tragic events in Las Vegas.as he lost his. #angel #godspeed Prayers for Karen Mangione Iantuono, Gia's mom who had a very hard night as well. I can't imagine the fear the thought of the possibility of loosing your child in this nightmare. Thank god she is safe. Prayers for peace for all. "

His stricken girlfriend wrote: " I dislocated my knee and as I was holding onto Brennan a man took action to protect me and pulled me away from him hiding me under a table.

I was unable to get back to Brennan and this man carried me running me to safety".

Dorene Anderson

Dorene Anderson, 49, from Alaska, was named as among the dead.

She attended the concert with her daughters, according to friends online.

Ms Anderson was named among the victims in an email to employees at her husband's workplace, Alaska Housing Finance Corp.

View photos Her daughter confirmed the death More

She described herself as a stay-at-home mother on her Facebook page.

View photos Dorene and her family More

"Dorene was the most beautiful, kind and giving woman I have ever known. She loved her husband and girls with a passion we could never match," wrote friend Gayle Simmons White, who learned of the death from Anderson's husband.

"I admired her every action action. She was an angel on earth and will forever walk in our lives," White wrote.

Kurt Von Tillow

Kurt Von Tillow, 55, died in the attack.

A friend wrote on Facebook: "Normally, I keep any posts that I might make on Facebook light, but today is different. Today I want to pay tribute to a wonderful father, husband, and friend who tragically lost his life in the senseless Las Vegas shooting last night.

View photos Kurt Von Tillow More

"Kurt vonTillow was a dear friend who lit up the room with his famous belly laugh. If Kurt was in your foursome, at your dinner table, or in the bar with you, you knew you were in for a good time.

"Beyond that Kurt was a wonderful husband to his wife Mary Jo and father to his children Matthew and Jessica. Kurt was the type of person that would do anything for his family and friends. RIP Kurt. I will miss you greatly, but will look back with countless fond memories. Please join me in raising a glass to Kurt and praying for his family and friends in this difficult time."

His family told local news reporters that he lived on a golf course and loved golf.

On Monday, his loved ones gathered at Cameron Park Country Club to remember him with a golf cart procession and a patriotic wreath.

He was with his wife during the attack and he was "right next to him" when he was shot. She was not hurt.

He was also there with his sister and niece, who have non-life-threatening injuries.

Steve Berger

Steven Berger, of Shorewood, Minnesota, travelled to Las Vegas as he had many times before with his friends, but this time they would celebrate his 44th birthday.

A fan of country music, Berger and his roommate along with four others were enjoying the Jason Aldean show near the Las Vegas strip when the rain of bullets began from the 32nd floor of a nearby hotel.

Mary Berger, 72, of Brookfield, Wisconsin, said her son's roommate called hours later to tell them Steven had been hit by gunfire and collapsed to the ground.

"He tried to go to him but they were trying to get people out of the way," Berger said. He wasn't sure where Steven wound up, she added.

Minnetonka's EFS Advisors confirms employee Steve Berger is missing. He traveled to LV for concert & hasn't been heard from since shooting pic.twitter.com/uIDIU9CHI1 — Mary McGuire (@mcguirereports) October 3, 2017

Steven's father, Richard Berger, said the family was notified by the coroner's office in Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon that he had died.

"He's our only son," Berger said choking up. "It's terrible. At least now we know. Now we got busy things to do with three grandchildren."

Mary Berger described her son, a father of three, as fun-loving with a serious side and a hard worker. He played basketball in high school and college before he started his career as a financial adviser after graduating from St. Olaf College in 1995.

Christiana Duarte

Christiana Duarte, 21, had been reported missing but was confirmed dead by her family, NBC Los Angeles said on Twitter.

Christiana Duarte, 22, was killed in the #LasVegasShootingpic.twitter.com/i9xOfOXq1o — ABC 13 News - WSET (@ABC13News) October 3, 2017

Duarte, of Redondo Beach, California, had begun work as a fan service associate for the Los Angeles Kings, her first full-time job since graduating from the University of Arizona with a degree in business marketing, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Stacey Etcheber

Stacee Etcheber was a mother of two and hair stylist in Marin County, a San Francisco police statement said.

It is with a heavy heart to say Stacee Etcheber, a loving wife, mother and friend, has passed away this morning after Las Vegas massacre. pic.twitter.com/d9gJgWRVvd — mackenzie (@weaksmackenzie) October 3, 2017

"Stacee was taken in a senseless act of violence as her husband, SFPD Officer Vinnie Etcheber, heroically rushed to aid shooting victims in Las Vegas on Sunday," police said.

Victor Link

Victor Link, 55, of Aliso Viejo, California, was also killed in the shooting, 23ABC News reported, citing family.

Victor Link, who grew up in Shafter, is third local person killed in Sunday night's mass shooting in Las Vegas. https://t.co/MdaaHyRw1spic.twitter.com/AplFwAtfez — BakersfieldNow (@bakersfieldnow) October 2, 2017

He graduated from Shafter High School in 1980, his sister said. She said he was raised in Shafter and they still have family in the area.

Kelsey Meadows

Kelsey Meadows, 27, was a 2007 graduate of and substitute teacher for California's Taft Union High School District, Superintendent Blanca Cavazos said.

Meadows earned a bachelor’s degree from Fresno State university and had served as a regular substitute since 2012, Cavazos said.

Las Vegas shooting victim Kelsey Meadows, a @Fresno_State graduate, as described by administrators at Taft Union, where she taught. @ABC30pic.twitter.com/ZFIdQMVSYC — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) October 3, 2017

"Kelsey was smart, compassionate and kind," Taft Union High School principal Mary Alice Finn said. "Words cannot adequately capture the sorrow felt by her students, colleagues and friends."

Meadows lived in Kern County, California, according to 23ABC News in Bakersfield.

Calla Medig

Calla Medig, a restaurant worker from Jasper, Alberta, in Canada, was described by her friends as a kindhearted young woman in her 20s, CBC News and Canada-based Global News reported.

Medig attended the Las Vegas music festival the past three years, her mother, Louise Hayes, told the Global News.

Confirmed: The identity of another Alberta woman killed in #LasVegas. Jasper is mourning the loss of Calla Medig tonight. @ctvedmonton#yegpic.twitter.com/JV3cFiQqHz — Sean Amato (@JSJamato) October 3, 2017

Hayes said the family was notified of her death by Medig's roommate, who was at the concert with her, the Global News said. She was described as a "bright, fun-loving spirit who had a huge heart.”

Cameron Robinson

Cameron Robinson, 28, was a legal records specialist with the city of Las Vegas who was fatally shot in the neck while attending the music festival with his boyfriend, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

You will be missed Cameron Robinson!Keep this beautiful soul & his family in ur prayers. <3 Please share! #LasVegashttps://t.co/H8elP28olHpic.twitter.com/UW1eyk4Brl — Alex Ow (@aliasobjection) October 3, 2017

He lived near St. George, Utah and commuted to Las Vegas for work, his sister, Meghan Ervin, told the newspaper.

Tara Roe Smith

Tara Roe Smith, 34, of Okotoks, Alberta, was a model and mother of two young sons, the Canadian Press reported. Her aunt Val Rodgers told the news outlet that her niece was a "beautiful soul. ...She was a wonderful mother and our family is going to miss her dearly."

BREAKING-AB Media reports former #bdnmb resident Tara Smith (Roe) passed away in #lasvegas. More details coming. pic.twitter.com/retPSTHeAz — Star FM Brandon (@StarfmBrandon) October 3, 2017

Roe Smith was at the festival with her husband, Zach, when the couple got separated during the shooting. She also worked as an educational assistant at a local school district.

Erick Silva

Erick Silva, 22, of Las Vegas, was working as a security guard at the music festival when he was shot in the head, his uncle, Rob Morgan, told the Washington Post.

Erick Silva killed in Las Vegas massacre. RIP pic.twitter.com/cEPLVhv4Cd — Gary Bower (@Vegas_G_) October 3, 2017

Michelle Vo

Michelle Vo, 32, of Los Angeles, was attending her first country music concert, according to the San Jose Mercury News.

Vo attended high school in San Jose and graduated in 2007 from the University of California, Davis with a communications degree, the school said in a statement.

Among the 59 victims: San Jose's Michelle Vo. She used to work w/ my wife at #Synopsys in Mt. View a few years ago. Her personality and smile lit up the room. #RIP#LasVegaspic.twitter.com/eWLcyDye6o — Raj Mathai (@rajmathai) October 3, 2017

She worked for New York Life Insurance Co in its Glendale, California, office where, "she was recognised for her ambition and work ethic,” university chancellor Gary May said.

Bill Wolfe Jr

Bill Wolfe Jr. was a youth wrestling coach from Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, who attended the concert with his wife Robyn. She survived the attack, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette newspaper reported. His death was confirmed by the Shippensburg police on its Facebook page.

"It is with the most of broken hearts, the families of Bill Wolfe Jr. and his wife Robyn share that Bill has been confirmed to be among the deceased as a result of the mass attack in Las Vegas," the posting said.

Rocio Guillen Rocha

Rocio Guillen Rocha, 40, of Eastvale, California, was still on maternity leave from her job as manager of pizza restaurant after giving birth to her fourth child six weeks ago, National Public Radio reported.

Her fiance's sister, Nikki Stowers, told NPR that Rocha was struck in the thigh by a bullet and subsequently died at the hospital. "She was that type of mom who just loved holding her kids," Stowers said. "It's so unfair that she's had her life taken away.”

Heather Warino Alvarado

Heather Warino Alvarado made the three-hour drive from her southern Utah home to Las Vegas to get away for the weekend and take her daughter to a country music festival.

Her daughter was unharmed in the Sunday night shooting, but the 35-year-old Warino Alvarado was one of at least 59 people killed when a gunman opened fire at the concert-goers.

BREAKING: Cedar City resident Heather Warino Alvarado has been identified as one of the Las Vegas shooting victims. @KSL5TVpic.twitter.com/1SMNEuVGOU — Shara Park (@KSLSharaPark) October 3, 2017

Friends and family received confirmation she had died Monday night from Las Vegas police, according to a news release Tuesday from the Cedar City Fire Department, where her husband was a firefighter.

Warino Alvarado ran an in-home day care center in Cedar City, Utah, and was a devoted wife and mother of three children who was always willing to help others, said longtime friend Megan Jackson Gadd.

"She has made huge impacts on those around her with even the smallest gestures," Jackson Gadd said in a Facebook messenger conversation. "A person like her will never be replaced or forgotten and will be missed dearly every day for the rest of our lives."

Denise Cohen and Derrick "Bo" Taylor

As Jeff Rees thinks about his mom, Denise Cohen, one thing keeps repeating in his head: Her laugh.

"When she would take me to the movies as a kid, I was just waiting to hear her laugh because it would just crack me up," Rees said.

Cohen, 58, and her boyfriend Derrick "Bo" Taylor, 56, both died at the Las Vegas concert. Taylor was a lieutenant in the California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation. He worked as a commander at the Ventura Conservation Camp, which houses inmates that help California fight wildfires.

MISSING: Denise Cohen from Santa Barbara, and Derrick Bo Taylor from Oxnard not heard from since #LasVegasShooting. Family worried. pic.twitter.com/mHgFKwTPO6 — Alys Martinez (@KEYTNC3Alys) October 2, 2017

Rees met Taylor last year, when he travelled to California to visit his mother. The two had dated on and off for several years.

Cohen was a woman who lived life to the fullest and made everyone around her feel their best, Rees said.

"I feel sorry for all of the people in the world who never got a chance to meet her," he said.

Andrea Castilla

Andrea Castilla was so happy to be in Las Vegas celebrating her 28th birthday. She was holding hands with her sister while watching the band when they heard yells to "duck!" and the sound of gunshots, her aunt, Marina Parker, wrote on a GoFundMe memorial page to raise money for the funeral expenses.

The mass shooting in Vegas hit closer to home. Rest in Paradise, Andrea Castilla. https://t.co/60qc80agkP — James Hooks (@hxphd) October 3, 2017

Her boyfriend, sister and friend tried carrying her to safety while dodging bullets and managed to get her over a fence and to a nearby highway, where they flagged down a passing driver, who took them to a hospital in the back of his truck.

After she was admitted, they were told hours later that she had died, Parker wrote, but the hospital system listed her still as alive because she was confused with another patient.

"It has been tragic for our family with her dad still hoping it was a mistake and she's still alive," Parker wrote.

After the family provided her ID and photos she was confirmed to be among the dead.

"Our entire family is heartbroken," Parker wrote on her Facebook page.