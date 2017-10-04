Las Vegas Shooter's Girlfriend Speaks Out

Marilou Danley, the girlfriend of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock, said she is a mother and a grandmother who was "devastated" by the violent events and never considered the man she loved was planning a violent attack when he sent her abroad.

Danley, who was in the Philippines when the deadly mass shooting took place over the weekend, made a statement through her lawyer on Wednesday, saying she thought her boyfriend was planning to break up with her when Paddock bought her a plane ticket to the Philippines and wired her money, never considering there could be a more chilling motive for the move.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Danley’s lawyer said his client was fully cooperating with the police over the “horrible, unspeakable acts of violence,” explaining there had been a delay in Paddock’s former girlfriend making a statement to the press because she wanted to give information to authorities first.

In a statement read by her legal representative, Danley said: “I am devastated by the deaths and injuries that have occurred and my prayers go out to the victims and their families and all those who have been hurt by these awful events. I have faith in God and I will continue to pray for everyone who has been harmed or hurt. I am a mother and a grandmother and my heart breaks for all who have lost loved ones.”

She added: “I knew Stephen Paddock as a kind, caring, quiet man; I loved him and hoped for a quiet future together with him. He never said anything to me or took any action that I was aware of that I understood in any way to be a warning that something horrible like this was going to happen.”

“A little more than two weeks ago, Stephen told me he had found a cheap ticket for me to the Philippines and he wanted me to take a trip home to see my family; like all Filipinos abroad, I was excited to go home and see family and friends. While there, he wired me money which he said was for me to buy a house for me and my family; I was grateful but honestly, I was worried at first the unexpected trip home and then the money was a way of breaking up with me. It never occurred to me in anyway whatsoever that he was planning violence against anyone.”

Paddock killed 59 people and injured at least 527 others before turning a gun on himself after he opened fire at a country music concert on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday evening, in what has become the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history.

Danley, who was initially a person of interest following the deadly shooting, added: “I have not made a statement until now because I have been cooperating with the authorities. I voluntarily flew back to America because I know the FBI and Las Vegas police department wanted to talk to me and I wanted to talk to them.”

She added she was cooperating with authorities, although her lawyer did not comment on questions over whether she remained a person of interest and was allowed to leave the U.S.

Related Articles