Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock's girlfriend, Marilou Danley, tells family her conscience is 'clean'

Marilou Danley, the girlfriend of the Las Vegas shooter who killed 59 people and later himself in a shooting rampage on Sunday night, has assured her family that she has a "clean conscience," her brother told ABC News.

When Reynaldo Bustos received word that Danley's boyfriend, Stephen Paddock, had reportedly opened fire on a concert crowd from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay Hotel, he said he immediately contacted his younger sister.

"I called her up immediately and she said, 'Relax, we shouldn't worry about it. I'll fix it. Do not panic. I have a clean conscience,'" Bustos told the outlet Wednesday morning.

Danley, 62, returned to the United States the previous night from the Philippines to face questioning from officers desperate for insight into what led Paddock to carry out what is the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Although Danley, who reportedly resided with her boyfriend at his retirement home in Mesquite, Nevada, was met by agents upon her landing, she is not officially in custody and thus free to go wherever she pleases.

However, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo, chief of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, previously called Danley a "person of interest" in the attack and said that "we anticipate some information from her shortly."

