Las Vegas residents react to news of O.J. Simpson's death
Las Vegas residents react to news of O.J. Simpson's death
Las Vegas residents react to news of O.J. Simpson's death
The O.J. Simpson trial was a turning point in cultural history that changed the way media and news are consumed.
None of O.J. Simpson's former teams reacted to his death on Thursday.
O.J. Simpson, one of the most infamous figures in U.S. history, had been battling cancer.
Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among men. Black men in the U.S. are 70% more likely to be diagnosed with the disease.
Here are some of the key moments in the life of the NFL star turned actor acquitted of murdering his ex-wife and her friend in the so-called trial of the century.
The A's will head to Las Vegas by way of Sacramento.
Fallout games are having a moment in the wake of its new TV series adaptation. Amazon has added two of the series’ best games to Luna, its cloud streaming service, and a current-gen console update is arriving for Fallout 4.
The only thing better than an airy, lightweight frock? An airy, lightweight frock for less. Score big at Target, Amazon and Nordstrom Rack.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to dive into the how and why of the biggest news around the league this week. The trio start with the news of O.J. Simpson's passing and why it's hard to put a bow on his story and legacy. Rashee Rice has a warrant out for his arrest, and Charles thinks the league could be looking to issue a suspension. In other news, Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen received a massive contract extension, as the Jaguars are betting Allen can be a perennial DPOY candidate. Jori is writing a piece on WR draft prospect Xavier Worthy, who broke the 40-yard dash record, so the trio discuss the how the value of speed has changed among evaluators over the past few decades. Many call for GPS data to replace 40 testing, but the technology is not standardized among all schools, which presents the question of how the NFL will go about enforcing standardization of GPS tracking. The hosts finish out the show by getting to the bottom of some rumors circling around the 2024 NFL Draft by determining which to believe, and which are bologna. They discuss Drake Maye, Malik Nabers, JJ McCarthy, Jayden Daniels and Jim Harbaugh.
'What sets it apart is its impressive staying power,' says one fan. 'It also doesn't settle into lines.'
Ippei Mizuhara allegedly stole $16 million to help pay for his gambling habit that included 19,000 illegal bets.
'I've had two Keurigs and this is definitely better,' said a shopper of the popular pick — it's available in all four colors: sage, blue, black and white (for now).
A Consumer Reports' study found that grab-and-go meals like Lunchables can contain high levels of lead and sodium.
2025 GMC Yukon AT4 teased, the SUV will likely follow 2025 Chevy Suburban template. GMC could add special treats for the Denali and AT4 anniversaries.
Let's check in on the teams that have helped — or hurt — their chances of reaching the playoffs the most through 2 weeks of play.
The driver of a Mustang Mach-E who crashed into a stationary car in Texas in February was using Ford's hands-free driver-assistance system, BlueCruise, according to data obtained by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). It's the first known fatality resulting from a crash involving the use of BlueCruise, which Ford first announced in 2021. The NTSB's announcement that BlueCruise was active during the Texas crash comes just one day after the safety board announced it's probing a second fatal crash near Philadelphia where Ford's driver-assistance system may have been active.
Every item is backed by the Amazon Renewed Guarantee — score big markdowns on top brands, from Apple to Vitamix.
Taylor Swift’s music is back on TikTok after a ten-week hiatus. There’s no specifics regarding the deal, but it doesn’t extend to other Universal artists.
Instagram’s status update feature, Notes, will soon be more prominent in the app.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon wraps up his positional needs series with the wide receivers ahead of the NFL Draft.