Las Vegas residents face aftermath of burn scar flooding

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Vegas residents are spending most of this weekend dealing with the aftermath of flash flooding that happened Friday night.

Many were not expecting the flooding paired with water-filled streets, road closures, and evacuations.

It wasn’t long before the water reached one of the busiest parts of town. Homes and businesses were also hit hard with one homeowner, RaeDawn Price, sharing her story. She said she was alerted by her neighbor about the flooding on her property when she was away.

After arriving at the property, Price said water was running through her house, garage, and shed. She spent most of Friday evening soaking up water inside the home before spending the night with family at a different house.

Saturday was spent trying to get rid of what was left of the water from the night before, and some of her belongings sustained water damage. On top of that, she said most of the structures on the property also had water damage, and the flooring of her home soaked up a large amount of water.

The City of Las Vegas is also closing non-essential businesses until further notice due to the flooding.

On Facebook, the city said the water treatment plant is delayed in processing water due to increased ash, silt, and fire debris in the Gallinas River and Bradner Dam from the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon burn scar. They’re asking residents of the city and surrounding areas to only use water for essential needs.

Businesses that will remain open are medical services, grocery stores, gas stations, daycare services, and government services. Restaurants will not be open. The city stated water distribution events will be announced and held in the coming days.

Evacuations in the Las Vegas area have also been lifted, allowing residents to return to their homes. All roadblocks have been cleared, and Bradner and Peterson Dams have been deemed safe.

Officials are still asking residents to remain diligent in case of future flooding.

