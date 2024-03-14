Las Vegas police shoot, kill man after armed robbery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police shot and killed a man after he allegedly robbed a person with a knife in the east valley, according to Metro police.

Police said around 8 p.m., a man armed with a knife robbed a person outside of Target in the 4000 block of Maryland Parkway near Flamingo Road. When Metro police arrived, the suspect ran and officers began a pursuit.

At some point in the pursuit, shots were fired. According to Metro police, the suspect is dead and all officers are “okay.”

Shortly after 8 p.m. RTC of Southern Nevada reported that Flamingo Road was closed in both directions between Maryland Parkway and Cambridge Street. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

No other details have been released at this time.

