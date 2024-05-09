Las Vegas police release body-cam video of deadly law office shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metro police released officer body-cam video of a shooting that left three people dead at a Summerlin law office in April.

911 callers help ID shooter in Las Vegas law office shooting: ‘It was so loud, please hurry’

Joe Houston II, 77, shot and killed Dennis Prince, 57, and his wife, Ashley Prince, 30, during a child custody hearing in Dennis Prince’s Summerlin law office on Monday, April 8.

Joe Houston, another attorney, was at the hearing representing his son, Dylan Houston, in his custody dispute with Ashley Prince. During the deposition, Joe Houston shot and killed the Princes before dying by suicide.

Las Vegas law office shooting survivor recounts heated meeting: ‘He was pointing a gun’

The deposition involved a years-long custody dispute involving Dylan Houston and Ashley Prince’s two young children. The hearing began around 10 a.m. By 10:04 a.m., the 911 calls started coming in.

In the newly released video, people are seen leaving the law firm building, and officers arriving at the scene.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.