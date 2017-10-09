Las Vegas police recall moment they stormed Stephen Paddock's hotel room

Las Vegas police officers have recalled the “deadly game of hide and seek” they faced before storming gunman Stephen Paddock’s hotel room.

The ad-hoc SWAT team swooped on Paddock’s Mandalay Bay room within 12 minutes of the 64-year-old unleashing a torrent of gunfire onto the outdoor Route 91 Harvest country music festival, killing 58 and injuring 489.

They revealed how Paddock had barricaded shut a stairwell door on the 32nd floor of the hotel by screwing a piece of metal across it to prevent officers from reaching him and had also set up surveillance cameras outside his room.

The first officers at the scene initially believed they could be dealing with multiple gunmen and also feared the room might have been booby-trapped, they told CBS News.

“There's a room service cart with wires going on it underneath the door. There was something black on top of the cart. So initially I'm, you know, I'm thinking, ‘This is a booby-trap. It's gonna explode’,” explained Officer Dave Newton.

“It turned out to be cameras on the food tray,” he said.

He recalled the suspect's door was just “riddled with bullet holes coming out”. He said: “It looked like Swiss cheese”.

Inside the room, officers described seeing “so many guns” that his suite resembled an armoury or gun store.

“So many magazines. Stacks and stacks of magazines everywhere. Just in suitcases all neatly stacked against pillars, around the room, all stacked up, rifles placed all throughout,” added Officer Newton.

“All kinds of monitors and electrical equipment he had in there. It just looked like almost a gun store.”

He described being inside the room as “very eerie”, adding he spotted a note containing calculations to maximise kills and accuracy.

“I did notice a note on the nightstand near his shooting platform,” said Officer Newton. “I could see on it he had written the distance, the elevation he was on, the drop of what his bullet was gonna be for the crowd. So he had had that written down and figured out so he would know where to shoot to hit his targets from there.

“He ... must have done the calculations online or something to figure out what his altitude was going to be and how high up he was-- how far out the crowd was going to be and what at that distance and what the drop of his bullet was going to be. He hadn't written out the calculations all he had was written out the final numbers that were on the sheet.”

By the time the officers had entered the room, Paddock had already committed suicide.

Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo the team “prevented a thousand deaths” by getting to Paddock’s room within 12 minutes.