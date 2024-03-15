Las Vegas police officers honored for saving woman trapped on 2nd-floor of building fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Three Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers were honored on Wednesday for their quick action to save a woman from a building fire.

The fire occurred in December of 2023 at an apartment complex near Reno Avenue and Tamarus Street, near Maryland Parkway and Tropicana Avenue. The officers were finishing their shift when they saw thick, black smoke nearby, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s post on its X account.

Three Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers were honored on Wednesday for their quick action to save a woman from a building fire in December 2023. (LVMPD)

When officers arrived at an apartment complex a woman was found trapped outside the second floor, just feet from the flames. Officer worn-body-camera video posted by the department on its X account showed just how close the woman was to the flames. The video also captured an officer’s urgency as he shouted for assistance in getting a large dumpster pushed over to the building so that he could jump on top of it and rescue the woman.

The officer was then heard shouting “Grab the dumpster, grab the dumpster!” All while telling the woman who was trapped to stay in place while he was able to move the dumpster closer.

The officer could then be heard shouting, “Get me up there, get me up there!” as he attempted to climb up the dumpster and rescue the woman before the flames could reach her.

Small explosions and breaking glass were heard from the intensity of the fire moments before the officer reached the woman and pulled her down to safety.

On Wednesday, Las Vegas Metro Police Officer Marcolini, Officer Silva, and Officer Manzanedo were all honored by the Clark County Fire Department for their heroism and were given a special award as a thank-you for their efforts.

