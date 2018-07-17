Las Vegas police officer filmed shooting at suspects through his windscreen

A shoot-out caught on a US police officer's body camera ended with the suspects being fired at through a patrol car windscreen.

The incident between police officer William Umana and two men suspected of a homicide took place in Las Vegas on 11 July.

Mr Umana is seen on camera shooting while driving, first using his open window and then blowing holes in his own windscreen.

The suspects, Fidel Miranda and Rene Nunez, had allegedly fired 34 bullets at police.

The pursuit eventually ended at a primary school where the suspects crashed their vehicle.

Mr Miranda attempted to reverse towards the officers, where he was fatally shot. Mr Nunez, who was said to have tried to flee the scene on foot, was arrested and is in custody.

Police say both men were armed, and were suspects in a homicide just two hours prior to the pursuit, where they had allegedly shot and killed a man at a car wash.