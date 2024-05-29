Las Vegas police: Man accused in deadly hit-and-run crash previously accused of robbery, kidnapping

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man suspected by police as the driver of a deadly hit-and-run crash had also previously been accused of robbery and kidnapping, according to police.

Manuel Mendoza Jr. was arrested on May 23, over a month after a crash that left Robert Bager dead, police said.

On April 20, police received reports that a crash involving a pedestrian had occurred near North Main Street and Foremaster Avenue. Calls to police stated that the pedestrian appeared dead and that the driver of the car involved had left the scene, according to a police report.

When the first officer arrived at the scene he started to render aid and performed CPR on the pedestrian. Once a medical team arrived they determined that the pedestrian later identified as Robert Bager was beyond resuscitation, the police report stated.

Detectives at the scene later determined that Bager had been crossing Main Street, south of Foremaster Avenue from east to west outside of a marked or implied crosswalk before the crash.

Surveillance video along with witness reports in the area described seeing a white Chrysler Sebring convertible traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Main Street and turning onto Owens Avenue, according to the report.

On May 1, police received information that Mendoza was suspected in the hit-and-run and was also listed in a robbery case in which he had been arrested. Detectives noted that the vehicle Mendoza used during the alleged robbery was the white Chrysler Sebring vehicle. The vehicle also had a suspended registration and was registered to an owner in Los Angeles, California, police stated.

Detectives also learned that the National Insurance Crime Bureau was investigating the vehicle following reports of a suspicious car fire and stated it was completely burned. Detectives also learned the vehicle had been towed one day after the crash at the request of the Henderson Police Department. Pictures taken by the tow service showed contact damage to the front right portion of the vehicle, according to police.

Henderson police also stated that 911 calls reported smoke near Athens Avenue and North Orleans Street on April 21 shortly before 1:30 a.m., according to the police report.

Near the burned car police noted a Nevada license plate was located but belonged to a 2001 BMW. Detectives then determined the vehicle was driven to the location and concluded the cause of the fire to be arson, according to the report.

The Nevada license plate found at the scene of the fire indicated that the vehicle had been hit on April 20 at 11:33 p.m. and again at 11:41 p.m. that same night, according to police. It was then determined by investigators that the damage to the Chrysler was consistent with the hit-and-run collision, according to the police report. Detectives concluded that the Chrysler was likely burned in an attempt to destroy and conceal evidence of its involvement, police stated in the report.

A DMV records search on Mendoza also showed a traffic citation on Jan. 12 for displaying a bogus vehicle registration/plate/title/ and owner proof of insurance required. Mendoza’s criminal history also showed robbery, burglary, and kidnapping charges, according to the police report.

Police also located an outstanding warrant for his arrest for failing to appear in a “no-proof of insurance citation,” according to the police report. Detectives also learned that Mendoza was released on his robbery charges and was issued a stay-out-of-trouble order by the courts and scheduled to appear in court on May 23. Police conducted a follow-up investigation at his home that day and placed him under arrest.

Following his arrest, Mendoza told police on the night of the hit-and-run crash he had been headed to meet friends at the Circus-Cirus casino. On his way there he told police “A person appeared in front of his vehicle,” police stated. Mendoza then told police he “could not specify what part of his vehicle hit the person but indicated that the collision was loud and he knew he hit something,” according to the report. Mendoza then told police “he became terrified and began to panic.” Mendoza then denied any involvement with the Chrysler being set on fire or knowledge of it and instead told police he left the keys in the vehicle, unlocked, the police report stated.

According to police, Mendoza Jr. faces the following charges.

Duty to stop at the scene of an accident with death

Destroy/conceal evidence

