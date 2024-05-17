Las Vegas police investigate theft of northwest valley school band trailer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The theft of a northwest Las Vegas high school’s band trailer is under investigation, according to police.

The incident occurred on Wednesday according to the post and the school is located at 2015 South Hualapai Way near Charleston Boulevard.

On Friday, Faith Lutheran High School posted on social media asking for assistance regarding the theft of the band and color guard’s trailer.

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating the theft and ask the public to call 311 if they spot the trailer and ask them not to approach it if seen.

