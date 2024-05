LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a homicide in the northwest valley.

The incident took place in the 2200 block of Starline Meadow Way near Summerlin Parkway and Anasazi Drive.

Police are expected to brief the media with more information on the investigation at around 11 p.m. Monday night.

No other information has been released.

