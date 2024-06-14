Las Vegas police agencies arrest 12 in sex offender compliance check operation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Police agencies from across the Las Vegas valley arrested 12 men during a sex offender verification operation across Clark County.

The arrests occurred between June 3 and June 7 during an in-person operation ensuring sex offenders were compliant with their registration.

Those arrested were: David Duenas, 43; David Perry, 45; John Simmons, 51; Jeremiah Gard,

39; Ryan Hamm, 60; Brian Monegan, 62; Casey Saunders, 26; Scott Billings, 49; Giezi BurrionDiaz, 29; Lawrence Sayles, 65; Nathaniel Whaley, 51 and Anthony Buncie, 62.

By the end of the operation, 1,840 sex offenders were contacted, resulting in 12 arrested.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reminds sex offenders who are required to register that they must verify their address with law enforcement according to the tier assigned to them.

Tier 3 offenders required to check in quarterly

Tier 2 offenders required to check in bi-annually

Tier 1 offenders required to check in annually

The arrests were part of Operation Summer Shield 2024 and included several agencies including The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service Nevada Violent Offender Task Force, Nevada State Police- Parole and Probation Sex Offender Unit, Nevada State Police Division of Investigations, the North Las Vegas Police Department, the Henderson Police

Department, the Boulder City Police Department, the Clark County School District Police

Department and the Las Vegas City Marshals.

The public can access Offender Watch, a website, and mobile app that can be used as a tool for parents to identify houses they may want their children to avoid.

