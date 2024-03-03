Las Vegas police make 2 more arrests in deadly January shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have arrested two additional suspects in a January shooting that killed a man, according to Metro police.

On March 1, the Criminal Apprehension Team arrested 19-year-old Juan Galvan and 20-year-old Javier Galvan on charges of open murder with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery, records showed.

Javier Galvan, 20, (left) and Juan Galvan, 19, (right) faces charges of open murder and robbery (LVMPD)

On Jan. 2, at around 9:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment in the 2200 block of North Torrey Pines Drive near Sahara Avenue.

When officers arrived they found a man inside an apartment suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

While officers were on scene, they were notified that another man took himself to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives determined that he was related to the shooting.

On Tuesday, Feb. 27, police arrested Presyus Dennis, 18, on charges of open murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Officers arrested Prseyus Dennis, 18, on Tuesday on charges of open murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, records said. (LVMPD/KLAS)



On Thursday, Feb 28, police arrested a second suspect. David Valle, 18, faces charges of open murder with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Second teenager arrested in January Las Vegas homicide

David Valle, 18, faces charges of open murder, robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery. (LVMPD)

Javier is scheduled to appear in court on Monday and Juan is scheduled to appear on Tuesday, records showed.

