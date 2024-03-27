Las Vegas pet owners targeted by lost pet recovery scam
Con artists are taking advantage of Las Vegas pet owners who have lost their furry family members, falsely promising their safe return in exchange for money or sensitive information.
Brands want to use generative AI to personalize their marketing efforts -- but they are also deathly afraid of AI going off message and ruining their brand. At its annual Summit conference in Las Vegas, Adobe today announced GenStudio, a new application that helps brands create content and measure its performance, with generative AI -- and the promise of brand safety -- at its center. Currently, the tool is mostly focused on helping social, paid media and lifecycle marketers that want to create social media posts, email campaigns and display ads, with support for creating entire websites coming soon.
A good kick returner just became a lot more valuable.
The online investing platform announced the launch of a new rewards credit card, exclusively for Robinhood Gold members.
Following Elon Musk's xAI's move to open source its Grok large language model earlier in March, the X owner on Tuesday said that the company formerly known as Twitter will soon offer the Grok chatbot to more paying subscribers. In a post on X, Musk announced Grok will become available to Premium subscribers this week, not just those on the higher-end tier, Premium+, as before. According to recent data from Sensor Tower, reported by NBC News, X usage in the U.S. was down 18% year-over-year as of February, and down 23% since Musk's acquisition.
NFL owners have changed what the beginning of the game will look like, the number of coach's challenges, the date of the trade deadline and more.
Judge Juan Merchan slaps a gag order on former President Donald Trump that prevents him from making public statements about witnesses, prosecutors, court staff and jurors in his hush-money criminal trial which is set to begin on April 15.
In two NFL markets, the players' complaints were heard.
As the planet warms due to human-caused climate change, damage from wildfires has increased with it. The amount of forest area burned by wildfires increased 320% from 1996 to 2021, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. While building tech to slow the progression and impacts of climate change would be ideal, it's a massive, costly problem that impacts every industry and needs adaptive answers in the more near term.
Getting sick — or running out of your prescriptions — will traveling can be a real nightmare. Here's how to avoid it.
A four-pack of Apple AirTags trackers is back on sale for $80 at Amazon, Best Buy and other retailers.
The Amazon Big Spring Sale 2024 ended on March 25. Here are the best tech deals that are still live.
Microsoft is bringing more Copilot features to Teams. The AI will be able to pull insights and information from both the meeting chat and a call transcript to give you a better sense of what your collaborators discussed.
The gas-powered Mercedes G 550 and AMG G 63 get the latest infotainment tech, new and revised engines, and new features.
If you're in North America, a Tesla staff member will show you how the automaker's Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology works before you can take your car home, according to Bloomberg.
The New York Stock Exchange said Monday it will immediately suspend trading shares of EV startup Fisker and is moving to take the company off its stock exchange. The exchange said Monday that Fisker's stock is "no longer suitable for listing" because of "abnormally low" price levels. The decision comes a month after Fisker was warned by the NYSE that its stock price had spent 30 days trading below $1, putting it out of compliance with the exchange's rules.
After extending production to satisfy sudden demand, the last Audi R8, a V10 coupe, leaves the production line in Bollinger Hofe dressed in Vegas Yellow.
Jason Fitz is joined by the great Nate Tice to prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft the best way they know how: a full first-round mock draft done live on the show. The duo start off by reacting to the biggest NFL news from the weekend, including some rule changes to come out of the NFL owner's meetings and the Tennessee Titans trading for CB L'Jarius Sneed. Fitz and Nate give their thoughts on the hip drop tackle ban, an additional coach's challenge, the Titans' plans for the future and more. Next, the two hosts dive into their first round mock draft and alternate making picks. Some of the more contentious selections include Rome Odunze to the Chicago Bears, the Las Vegas Raiders passing on a quarterback, Brock Bowers to the Los Angeles Rams, Bo Nix to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and many more.
Reactions to the ban were impassioned and varied among NFL players past and present.
A federal judge sided against Elon Musk today, dismissing a lawsuit brought by Musk and X that targeted a nonprofit that researches online hate. X sued the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) last year, accusing the group of spreading misleading claims after it published a series of unflattering reports about hate and extremism on the platform. In the lawsuit, X claimed that it lost "tens of millions of dollars" as a direct result of the CCDH's research.
