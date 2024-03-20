Las Vegas office manager runs out of business when boss confronts her over $500K theft

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former Las Vegas office manager allegedly stole nearly half a million dollars and ran out of the business when her boss confronted her about it, according to documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained.

Gimma Flores faces charges of forgery and theft, documents said.

In October 2022, the owner of Nevco Air Conditioning and Sheet Metal contacted police after discovering more than 600 unauthorized checks, documents said. Flores allegedly cashed the checks between 2017 and 2022.

That month, the owner received an alert from a bank about a $1,000 transaction for petty crash, documents said. The owner then found hundreds of similar checks.

On Oct. 26, 2022, the owner confronted Flores in the office, saying, “How could you do this to me?” documents said. Flores then allegedly jumped out of her chair and ran out of the door, police said.

She was never seen again.

Metro police learned Flores moved out of state, they said. It was unclear what led to her arrest on Sunday, March 17, nearly 18 months after the first police report.

Judge Amy Chelini released Flores on her own recognizance. She was due to return to court in April.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.