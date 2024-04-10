Las Vegas monorail closing? Officials address rumors circulating online
On Tuesday, Las Vegas officials addressed social media posts circulating online about the Las Vegas Monorail closing. Alyssa Bethencourt reports.
The stories you need to start your day: EPA’s new “forever chemicals” rule, Arizona’s abortion ban and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
AT&T has begun notifying U.S. state authorities and regulators of a security incident after confirming that millions of customer records posted online last month were authentic. In a legally required filing with Maine's attorney general's office, the U.S. telco giant said it sent out letters notifying more than 51 million people that their personal information was compromised in the data breach, including around 90,000 individuals in Maine. AT&T — the largest telco in the United States — said that the breached data included customers' full name, email address, mailing address, date of birth, phone number and Social Security number.
The closed beta for 33 Immortals will kick off on May 24 and run through June 2.
Stocks slid, and bond yields soared on Wednesday after inflation data came in hotter than expected.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk the Orioles promoting top prospect in baseball Jackson Holliday to the big club, Gerrit Cole’s thoughts on the MLB vs MLBPA feud, the anti-solar eclipse White Sox and Rowdy Tellez being the best teammate.
Checkr, a 10-year-old startup that offers employee background checks and was last valued at $5 billion in April 2022, has laid off 382 employees as companies are not significantly hiring talent. TechCrunch exclusively learned that Checkr conducted the layoffs across all departments and different levels on Tuesday. The San Francisco-based startup confirmed the layoffs in an email.
Drew Barrymore, Brooke Shields and Kate Moss are also fans — snag the celeb fave with this markdown code.
Luxury manufacturer Bowlus tested a Cybertruck against a Model X using the same trailer, and found that the much older SUV delivered a better percentage of its advertised range.
They're so soft and flattering, you won't want to take them off, fans say: 'They hug my body in all the right places.'
Andy Behrens checks in on how some of baseball's top prospects are doing to start the season, leading with a bevy of Baltimore bats.
Certain 2022-2023 Bronco Sport and 2022 Escape SUVs with 1.5-liter EcoBoost engines are being recalled to address an underhood fuel leak.
Gasoline was one of the main drivers of reaccelerating inflation last month.
Cruise will start re-deploying its autonomous vehicles in Phoenix, Arizona after a major upheaval last year that led to a pause in its operations. However, the robotaxis will have human drivers behind the wheel.
A new bill would make AI companies detail which copyrighted materials they took data from.
Travel and tourism are very much back on the map for consumers and the business world. Now, to underscore that surge, one of the startups building software in the space has closed a big round of funding. Guesty, a platform that lets accommodation managers manage their business online, including on platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo, has raised $130 million.
Profits at big banks are not expected to dazzle when first-quarter results are released in coming days, but investors are more focused on the rest of 2024.
Jackson Holliday, the top pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, will join the Orioles on Wednesday.
The 2025 Toyota 4Runner is finally arriving this fall with a full lineup including returning TRD Pro and new Trailhunter. Hybrid power now available.
At the ongoing Google Cloud Next conference in Las Vegas, the company has revealed the Gemini-powered chatbots its partners are working on, some of which you could end up interacting with.