Las Vegas mayoral candidates reach out to voters during first week of early voting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – It wasn’t opportunity knocking on the door for many Las Vegas residents, but candidates for mayor during the first week of early voting.

8 News Now reached out to five campaigns for the Las Vegas mayoral race, requesting photos and an update on what their candidate did this past week to reach out to voters.

Shelley Berkley started the week by attending three separate Memorial Day events at Woodland Memorial, Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery, and Palm Mortuary meeting with Las Vegas veteran’s families.

She met with voters during a Taco Tuesday event at Guero’s, the 8 News Now March Madness Best Taco Champion, and appealed to voters during a local podcast.

Bob Horton, head of the Ironworkers Union, met with the mayoral candidate this week extending the union’s endorsement to Berkley.

Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman knocked on doors in Ward 4 alongside her husband and campaign staffers.

Pastors at Amistad Cristiana Church met with Seaman to discuss community issues and meet members of their congregation.

Photos show Seaman also attending a campaign event at a local restaurant meeting with residents and patrons.

Cedric Crear

Las Vegas City Councilman Cedric Crear knocked on doors in Sun City Summerlin this week while also stopping to speak with eligible voters at two mobile early voting sites.

Judge Karen Bennet Harron hosted Crear for a meet and greet to speak with residents where he discussed community issues.

Crear attended a number of voter forums and made phone calls to eligible voters.

Kara Jenkins

Kara Jenkins knocked on doors in Lone Mountain and Huntridge speaking with voters on community issues.

A downtown block party on Main Street and a community paint event saw Jenkins meet with hundreds of voters in the Arts District.

Eligible voters discussed issues and danced with Jenkins at the Martin Luther King Senior Center during a campaign event.

Tera Anderson

Tera Anderson knocked on doors in Sun City Summerlin, Historic Westside, and Twin Lakes discussing issues with eligible voters.

Anderson made campaign calls to residents this week and said she places 40 phone calls a day to eligible voters.

She told 8 News Now she makes a proactive approach to reach out to voters, including giving them her personal phone number so they can make their concerns known directly to the candidate.

