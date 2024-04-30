Las Vegas man faces felony charges after using truck to strike, pin woman against wall at Town Square: report

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of intentionally driving his truck onto the sidewalk of a business at Town Square and toward a group of people, striking a woman and pinning her against a business wall, and then running over another person’s foot before fleeing from the scene.

Eduardo Gonzalez, 28, faces five charges of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon and two charges of battery with the use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. on Friday, April 19 after Gonzalez left a cocktail lounge at Town Square, according to his arrest report.

Surveillance video showed him getting into his truck, driving it slowly as he stopped at each alleyway of businesses in the south Las Vegas outdoor mall. Court documents said the video showed him encountering a group of five people (three women and two men) and a verbal exchange occurred which resulted in three members of the group walking away from the truck.

Eduardo Gonzalez faces attempted murder and battery charges. (LVMPD)

Documents said Gonzalez drove up onto the sidewalk. While the two men were able to avoid being hit by the truck, one of the women was struck and appeared to be pinned against a business wall as her four companions attempted to push the truck — which was still in drive — away from her. When the trapped woman was able to break free, Gonzalez reversed the truck and ran over the foot of one of the men.

Police arrested Gonzalez on April 27 when he left his home to check his mailbox. Documents said police were able to identify him as the suspect because he used a credit card to pay for a parking meter at Town Square and entered his license plate number when making the purchase.

Gonzalez remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center. He is being held on a $150,000 bail. His next scheduled appearance in court is June 11.

